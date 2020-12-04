America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Obama Volunteers To Inject Vaccine, Eat Ghost Pepper, Get Bitten By Tarantula Live On New YouTube Channel

WASHINGTON—Urging Americans to “smash that sub button” if they’d like to see some real executive power, Barack Obama volunteered Friday to inject himself with a Covid-19 vaccine, eat a ghost pepper, and get bitten by a tarantula live on his new YouTube channel. “Hey POTUS44 followers, Barack here, thank you so much for tuning into my very first presidential endurance challenge, where I’ll inject myself with a vaccine, stick my head in a hornet’s nest, and do whatever other crazy stuff you ask,” said the former two-term president before the 40-minute NSFW video cut to clips of him screaming in pain while sticking 50 syringes into his body, sitting nude in a bathtub with an angry snake, and lighting a roman candle attached to his genitals. “Special shout out to follower @BlueWave60 for suggesting I mix the vaccine with hot sauce first, and to Michelle for getting me this cactus to sit on. And don’t forget to sound off in the comments, because maybe next time, my buds George W. or Bill could be here chowing down 80 raw eggs with me.” At press time, Obama could be seen on the live stream vomiting uncontrollably, begging someone to call an ambulance to take him to Walter Reed Military Hospital.

