Obituary Clearly Just Copied From Wikipedia Article On Genghis Khan

FOND DU LAC, WI—Questioning the accuracy of a recent article in the local newspaper, friends and neighbors of late Fond du Lac resident Garry Park, 74, reportedly took issue with The Reporter Wednesday after surmising that Park’s obituary was clearly copied from the Wikipedia article on Genghis Khan. “For starters, it says right here that Garry was born in 1162 in the Khentii Mountains,” said longtime neighbor Deborah Higgins, 68, who claimed Park had barely ever left Wisconsin, as far as she knew, let alone “held control over much of central and northeast Asia.” “Sure, he was a husband and father, that part’s okay, but cripes, he never mentioned having 16 million living male descendants, at least not to me. And he was married to Bev, not Börte, Yesugen, Yesui, Khulan Khatun, Möge Khatun, Juerbiesu, and Ibaqa Beki. Unless that was before they moved to Fond du Lac back in ’71? But I thought Bev and him were high school sweethearts.” At press time, Higgins expressed skepticism about Park conquering the Silk Road and still having time to bowl a 170 average in the Tuesday league at Ledgeview Lanes.