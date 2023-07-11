America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

OceanGate Suspends Operations After ‘Titan’ Submersible Implosion

OceanGate announced it is suspending its commercial and exploration operations nearly three weeks after five people were killed aboard its Titan submersible on a trip to the Titanic shipwreck. What do you think?

“Why? Their name recognition has never been higher.”

Joey Schneider, Computer Operator

“I guess we’ll never know what the Titanic was.”

Josh Balin, Unemployed

“They could just rebrand as a company that takes you to the bottom of the ocean and kills you.”

Tabitha Watkins, Freelance Wrangler