Office Shooting Makes Man Nostalgic For Elementary School

BRIDGEWATER, PA—Whisking him back to the seemingly endless hours he spent on lockdown all those years ago, a shooting Thursday at the office of Keystone Accountants reportedly made local tax preparer Josh Elias, 30, nostalgic for his elementary school days. “Wow, I heard all those ‘pop pop’ noises and screams, and it was, like, bam—I’m back in third grade hiding under the desk,” said Elias, who wistfully recalled his boyhood in the moments after he escaped from the gunman, describing how in his workplace, just like in his old classroom, dry-erase boards had been riddled with bullets and the ejected casings of an AR-15 had clattered onto a linoleum floor. “When I crawled to the window, I could even see a disorganized crowd of police officers unsure of what to do, just like I did way back then. But the craziest part is that I got shot in the same arm as I did in Mrs. Sommers’ class that time!” Elias added that in the weeks and months to come he expected to be overcome by yet another wave of déjà vu when no legislative action was taken to address the tragedy.