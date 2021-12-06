PHOENIX—Describing the 15- minute incident as “a nightmare come to life,” local office workers at Martin Realty were reportedly terrorized Friday by an unhinged ex-employee dropping in to say hi. “We always knew he was a bit off by the way he’d say ‘good morning’ and ask about how our weekend was, but we never thought it’d escalate to anything like this,” said administrative assistant Andrea Foder, who was one of several employees who were forced to barricade themselves inside the bathroom as former associate Henry Bassett stalked his way through the office suite, openly carrying a large box of pastries. “He was definitely disgruntled after getting laid off, saying stuff like, ‘I’m really going to miss you guys, ’ and, ‘Let’s keep in touch,’ but at the time I chalked it up to the heat of the moment. I guess I should have taken the threat more seriously.” At press time, a rattled Foder stated, “That could have been me, ” after learning that Bassett had taken two of her coworkers to lunch.

