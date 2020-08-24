America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Officer Points To Unarmed White Man He Once Killed To Prove He’s Not Racist

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 34
Vol 56 Issue 34racismPolice
Illustration for article titled Officer Points To Unarmed White Man He Once Killed To Prove He’s Not Racist

SAGINAW, MI—Recalling the time he and his partner fired dozens of rounds into the shoplifting suspect’s body, local police officer Bradley Denney reportedly pointed Monday to the unarmed white man he killed once to prove he’s not racist. “Look at all the people I’ve brutally beaten and killed before judging me, alright?” said Denney, who pointed to his pristine disciplinary record as further evidence of his lack of bias. “It doesn’t matter if you’re white, Black, Asian, or Hispanic; I’ll shoot you. I approach every civilian with the same number of bullets in my chamber, regardless of skin color. I mean, I shot that guy nine times in the back. Would a racist do that? And he was definitely white. Well, we found that out afterward. The lighting wasn’t very good at the time.” At press time, Denney admitted he initially thought the man he had gunned down was biracial.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Woman Surprises Husband Returning From Long Day Of Work By Dressing Dog Up All Sexy

Every Member Of Police Department Excitedly Volunteers To Go Undercover In White Supremacist Group

Bee, Man Allergic To Bees Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

‘Goodbye, Tiffany, You’ve Served Me Well,’ Says Trump Watching Kellyanne Conway Pack Up Desk