The city of Christchurch, New Zealand, has ended its contract with Ian Brackenbury Channell, who was paid $11,280 a year to provide “acts of wizardry” and promote the city for the past two decades, explaining that he no longer fits its new tourism message. What do you think?

“I can only dream of job stability that embarrassing in my country.” Emily Blecher, Burial Assistant

“Wizards should be elected by the people, not appointed by some bureaucrat for an unspecified term.” Scott Kutrow, Comfort Manager