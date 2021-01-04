Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

48.

Nancy Brandenburg: We met a woman with this name at a bar on Atlantic Avenue back in 2004 or 2005. She was in her 70s. We’d just stopped in for a drink and we ended up having a friendly chat that lasted for an hour, at least. Apparently she’d grown up in Greenpoint as a little girl. Lived her whole life there: saw the celebrations after VE Day, worked in a textiles factory, eventually became this celebrated costume designer on Broadway. She’d had, like, seven long-term boyfriends (and one girlfriend), but never married, and she just gave off this vibe of having lived a full, meaningful life. She was so at ease with other people. That kind of person is so rare. We never saw her again. Anyway, that’s why we named this egg after her.