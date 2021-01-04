Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Slideshow

Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

SEE MORE: Vol 57 Issue 1
Vol 57 Issue 1
Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs
Advertisement

2 / 124

1.

1.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Uh, Greg…

Advertisement

3 / 124

2.

2.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Fucking...Talia? Thalia?

Advertisement

4 / 124

3.

3.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Shit. Greg? We already said that. Shit.

Advertisement

5 / 124

4.

4.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

giuragarknggdfe. Wait, sorry, we were wiping our keyboard. Whatever, let’s just go with that.

Advertisement

6 / 124

5.

5.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Tree. Next!

Advertisement

7 / 124

6.

6.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Cut it out. We’re here to name eggs, not fuck around.

Advertisement

8 / 124

7.

7.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

This one already answers to Brandon, so let’s just go with that.

Advertisement

9 / 124

8.

8.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

We always loved the name Penelope and hoped to use that name for our daughter, but since we are alone and always going to be alone we might as well use it on this egg.

Advertisement

10 / 124

9.

9.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Desmond? Liberty? No. None of these. Spurt.

Advertisement

11 / 124

10.

10.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Flum

Advertisement

12 / 124

11.

11.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Jesus, the rooster has gotta keep it in his pants. This looks like Maya.

Advertisement

13 / 124

12.

12.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Ugh, Egg Jr.

Advertisement

14 / 124

13.

13.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Man, naming this one is a bit tough. This egg is unique, and we wanna make sure its name does it justice. Let’s put it on hold and circle back to it later.

Advertisement

15 / 124

14.

14.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Phew. This one doesn’t need a name. Throw it out.

Advertisement

16 / 124

15.

15.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

We gotta get a Mohammad in there.

Advertisement

17 / 124

16.

16.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Johnnie. Okay.

Advertisement

18 / 124

17.

17.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

That’s good ol’ Glen.

Advertisement

19 / 124

18.

18.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

You’re trying to trick us? That’s Glen again.

Advertisement

20 / 124

19.

19.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

0001 0001: After the binary for 17, since this is the 17th egg we named.

Advertisement

21 / 124

20.

20.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

This is Tomato. Tomato the egg. Okay, next slide.

Advertisement

22 / 124

21.

21.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Everyone say hello to Allah!

Advertisement

23 / 124

22.

22.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Why on earth did we do this? Who cares if these eggs have names? Cassie.

Advertisement

24 / 124

23.

23.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Yolko Ono: We’re pretty happy with this one.

Advertisement

25 / 124

24.

24.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

This one is called Adolf Hitler. Offended? Who cares, these are eggs.

Advertisement

26 / 124

25.

25.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Laurence: Phew, this one had its name stamped right on the shell, so we get a little breather.

Advertisement

27 / 124

26.

26.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

О́льга

Advertisement

28 / 124

27.

27.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

This one is Joanne Martin Sheen after our grandmother and Martin Sheen.

Advertisement

29 / 124

28.

28.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

No. That’s still Glen. Enough with the fucking gaslighting.

Advertisement

30 / 124

29.

29.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

This one is Glem.

Advertisement

31 / 124

30.

30.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Jordan Peterson: We’re not trying to make a political statement, this name just popped into our head and we still have so many eggs to go.

Advertisement

32 / 124

31.

31.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Lamar Burgess: This egg is named after Max von Sydow’s character in Minority Report.

Advertisement

33 / 124

32.

32.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

This one’s Reader, after you.

Advertisement

34 / 124

33.

33.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

[Name redacted]: This egg is in witness protection.

Advertisement

35 / 124

34.

34.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Ralph. Seems fine.

Advertisement

36 / 124

35.

35.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Janice. That works.

Advertisement

37 / 124

36.

36.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Vito. Sure.

Advertisement

38 / 124

37.

37.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Paulie. Good enough.

Advertisement

39 / 124

38.

38.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Junior. Uh-huh.

Advertisement

40 / 124

39.

39.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Tony. Yeah...

Advertisement

41 / 124

40.

40.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Look at this cutey! Hey little fella! Oh shit, it bit us! Get it outta here. No name.

Advertisement

42 / 124

41.

41.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Egg #1242. Look, we’re not one of those rabid anti-choice publications that gives actual names to every brainless malformed proto-creature that will never be born.

Advertisement

43 / 124

42.

42.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Kathy with a K.

Advertisement

44 / 124

43.

43.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Cathy with a C.

Advertisement

45 / 124

44.

44.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Pathy with a P.

Advertisement

46 / 124

45.

45.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Christopher Bluebeard, Lord Regent of the Spice Realm. This is from our fantasy series The Winds Of Fate, which we self-published. It’ll be nice to get some free publicity.

Advertisement

47 / 124

46.

46.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Derrick. Seems acceptable.

Advertisement

48 / 124

47.

47.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Derrickina. We’re kind of phoning this one in.

Advertisement

49 / 124

48.

48.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Nancy Brandenburg: We met a woman with this name at a bar on Atlantic Avenue back in 2004 or 2005. She was in her 70s. We’d just stopped in for a drink and we ended up having a friendly chat that lasted for an hour, at least. Apparently she’d grown up in Greenpoint as a little girl. Lived her whole life there: saw the celebrations after VE Day, worked in a textiles factory, eventually became this celebrated costume designer on Broadway. She’d had, like, seven long-term boyfriends (and one girlfriend), but never married, and she just gave off this vibe of having lived a full, meaningful life. She was so at ease with other people. That kind of person is so rare. We never saw her again. Anyway, that’s why we named this egg after her.

Advertisement

50 / 124

49.

49.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Johann Sebastian Bawk

Advertisement

51 / 124

50.

50.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Henjamin

Advertisement

52 / 124

51.

51.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Splatty

Advertisement

53 / 124

52.

52.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Grandpa Elmer

Advertisement

54 / 124

53.

53.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Jeffrey Dahmer (No relation to the serial killer. Actually full disclosure this egg is named after the serial killer. Sorry.)

Advertisement

55 / 124

54.

54.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Jennifer but everyone calls her Jen.

Advertisement

56 / 124

55.

55.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

This little badass is called Clint.

Advertisement

57 / 124

56.

56.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Scout

Advertisement

58 / 124

57.

57.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Runny

Advertisement

59 / 124

58.

58.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Doug: Phew, that’s 60. Ah, shit. We actually need one more.

Advertisement

60 / 124

59.

59.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Glen: Goddamnit!

Advertisement

61 / 124

60.

60.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Shit, we definitely lost count somewhere along the way. Now we need to start back from the beginning.

Advertisement

62 / 124

61.

61.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Glerv

Advertisement

63 / 124

62.

62.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Turph

Advertisement

64 / 124

63.

63.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Slome

Advertisement

65 / 124

64.

64.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Narthanial

Advertisement

66 / 124

65.

65.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Ilace

Advertisement

67 / 124

66.

66.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Tiliana

Advertisement

68 / 124

67.

67.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Andrem

Advertisement

69 / 124

68.

68.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Jiane

Advertisement

70 / 124

69.

69.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Goyce

Advertisement

71 / 124

70.

70.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Phvril

Advertisement

72 / 124

71.

71.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Patruck PcCulty

Advertisement

73 / 124

72.

72.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Chudith

Advertisement

74 / 124

73.

73.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Zam

Advertisement

75 / 124

74.

74.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Milliam

Advertisement

76 / 124

75.

75.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Phenry

Advertisement

77 / 124

76.

76.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Nathum

Advertisement

78 / 124

77.

77.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Bloria

Advertisement

79 / 124

78.

78.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Katrick

Advertisement

80 / 124

79.

79.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Uhlexis

Advertisement

81 / 124

80.

80.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Famuel

Advertisement

82 / 124

81.

81.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Pedna

Advertisement

83 / 124

82.

82.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Mickolas

Advertisement

84 / 124

83.

83.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Mesther

Advertisement

85 / 124

84.

84.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Bangela

Advertisement

86 / 124

85.

85.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Thucille

Advertisement

87 / 124

86.

86.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Glertrude

Advertisement

88 / 124

87.

87.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Coberta

Advertisement

89 / 124

88.

88.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Hagatha

Advertisement

90 / 124

89.

89.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Lichael

Advertisement

91 / 124

90.

90.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Calydia

Advertisement

92 / 124

91.

91.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Melsea

Advertisement

93 / 124

92.

92.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Nathew

Advertisement

94 / 124

93.

93.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Nosemary

Advertisement

95 / 124

94.

94.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Kestiny

Advertisement

96 / 124

95.

95.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Blichael

Advertisement

97 / 124

96.

96.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Brandom

Advertisement

98 / 124

97.

97.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Shenna

Advertisement

99 / 124

98.

98.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Darleem

Advertisement

100 / 124

99.

99.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Prebecca

Advertisement

101 / 124

100.

100.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Batricia

Advertisement

102 / 124

101.

101.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Jabrina

Advertisement

103 / 124

102.

102.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Cheanna

Advertisement

104 / 124

103.

103.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Stipen

Advertisement

105 / 124

104.

104.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Jephen

Advertisement

106 / 124

105.

105.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Weronica

Advertisement

107 / 124

106.

106.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Jegory

Advertisement

108 / 124

107.

107.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Grandolph

Advertisement

109 / 124

108.

108.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Jarl

Advertisement

110 / 124

109.

109.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Flawrence

Advertisement

111 / 124

110.

110.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Broy

Advertisement

112 / 124

111.

111.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Jherry

Advertisement

113 / 124

112.

112.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Phogan

Advertisement

114 / 124

113.

113.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Pronald

Advertisement

115 / 124

114.

114.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Thorman

Advertisement

116 / 124

115.

115.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Balerie

Advertisement

117 / 124

116.

116.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Clorey

Advertisement

118 / 124

117.

117.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Chominic

Advertisement

119 / 124

118.

118.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Glarry

Advertisement

120 / 124

119.

119.

Illustration for article titled Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

Hisman

Advertisement

121 / 124

120.

120.