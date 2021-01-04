Oh Christ, Time To Name These 60 Eggs

2 / 124
1.
Uh, Greg…
2.
Fucking...Talia? Thalia?
3.
Shit. Greg? We already said that. Shit.
4.
giuragarknggdfe. Wait, sorry, we were wiping our keyboard. Whatever, let’s just go with that.
5.
Tree. Next!
6.
Cut it out. We’re here to name eggs, not fuck around.
7.
This one already answers to Brandon, so let’s just go with that.
8.
We always loved the name Penelope and hoped to use that name for our daughter, but since we are alone and always going to be alone we might as well use it on this egg.
9.
Desmond? Liberty? No. None of these. Spurt.
10.
Flum
11.
Jesus, the rooster has gotta keep it in his pants. This looks like Maya.
12.
Ugh, Egg Jr.
13.
Man, naming this one is a bit tough. This egg is unique, and we wanna make sure its name does it justice. Let’s put it on hold and circle back to it later.
14.
Phew. This one doesn’t need a name. Throw it out.
15.
We gotta get a Mohammad in there.
16.
Johnnie. Okay.
17.
That’s good ol’ Glen.
18.
You’re trying to trick us? That’s Glen again.
19.
0001 0001: After the binary for 17, since this is the 17th egg we named.
20.
This is Tomato. Tomato the egg. Okay, next slide.
21.
Everyone say hello to Allah!
22.
Why on earth did we do this? Who cares if these eggs have names? Cassie.
23.
Yolko Ono: We’re pretty happy with this one.
24.
This one is called Adolf Hitler. Offended? Who cares, these are eggs.
25.
Laurence: Phew, this one had its name stamped right on the shell, so we get a little breather.
26.
О́льга
27.
This one is Joanne Martin Sheen after our grandmother and Martin Sheen.
28.
No. That’s still Glen. Enough with the fucking gaslighting.
29.
This one is Glem.
30.
Jordan Peterson: We’re not trying to make a political statement, this name just popped into our head and we still have so many eggs to go.
31.
Lamar Burgess: This egg is named after Max von Sydow’s character in Minority Report.
32.
This one’s Reader, after you.
33.
[Name redacted]: This egg is in witness protection.
34.
Ralph. Seems fine.
35.
Janice. That works.
36.
Vito. Sure.
37.
Paulie. Good enough.
38.
Junior. Uh-huh.
39.
Tony. Yeah...
40.
Look at this cutey! Hey little fella! Oh shit, it bit us! Get it outta here. No name.
41.
Egg #1242. Look, we’re not one of those rabid anti-choice publications that gives actual names to every brainless malformed proto-creature that will never be born.
42.
Kathy with a K.
43.
Cathy with a C.
44.
Pathy with a P.
45.
Christopher Bluebeard, Lord Regent of the Spice Realm. This is from our fantasy series The Winds Of Fate, which we self-published. It’ll be nice to get some free publicity.
46.
Derrick. Seems acceptable.
47.
Derrickina. We’re kind of phoning this one in.
48.
Nancy Brandenburg: We met a woman with this name at a bar on Atlantic Avenue back in 2004 or 2005. She was in her 70s. We’d just stopped in for a drink and we ended up having a friendly chat that lasted for an hour, at least. Apparently she’d grown up in Greenpoint as a little girl. Lived her whole life there: saw the celebrations after VE Day, worked in a textiles factory, eventually became this celebrated costume designer on Broadway. She’d had, like, seven long-term boyfriends (and one girlfriend), but never married, and she just gave off this vibe of having lived a full, meaningful life. She was so at ease with other people. That kind of person is so rare. We never saw her again. Anyway, that’s why we named this egg after her.
49.
Johann Sebastian Bawk
50.
Henjamin
51.
Splatty
52.
Grandpa Elmer
53.
Jeffrey Dahmer (No relation to the serial killer. Actually full disclosure this egg is named after the serial killer. Sorry.)
54.
Jennifer but everyone calls her Jen.
55.
This little badass is called Clint.
56.
Scout
57.
Runny
58.
Doug: Phew, that’s 60. Ah, shit. We actually need one more.
59.
Glen: Goddamnit!
60.
Shit, we definitely lost count somewhere along the way. Now we need to start back from the beginning.
61.
Glerv
62.
Turph
63.
Slome
64.
Narthanial
65.
Ilace
66.
Tiliana
67.
Andrem
68.
Jiane
69.
Goyce
70.
Phvril
71.
Patruck PcCulty
72.
Chudith
73.
Zam
74.
Milliam
75.
Phenry
76.
Nathum
77.
Bloria
78.
Katrick
79.
Uhlexis
80.
Famuel
81.
Pedna
82.
Mickolas
83.
Mesther
84.
Bangela
85.
Thucille
86.
Glertrude
87.
Coberta
88.
Hagatha
89.
Lichael
90.
Calydia
91.
Melsea
92.
Nathew
93.
Nosemary
94.
Kestiny
95.
Blichael
96.
Brandom
97.
Shenna
98.
Darleem
99.
Prebecca
100.
Batricia
101.
Jabrina
102.
Cheanna
103.
Stipen
104.
Jephen
105.
Weronica
106.
Jegory
107.
Grandolph
108.
Jarl
109.
Flawrence
110.
Broy
111.
Jherry
112.
Phogan
113.
Pronald
114.
Thorman
115.
Balerie
116.
Clorey
117.
Chominic
118.
Glarry
119.
Hisman
