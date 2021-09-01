LOS ANGELES—Chilled by the inescapable parallels between the hit Hulu program and his own life, l ocal man George Avery reported Wednesday that it was almost as though he were in an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale while standing next to Elisabeth Moss. “Jesus, I never thought I’d live to see the day that the dystopia of Gilead they portrayed on the show would be spilling over into the real world,” said a stricken Avery, confirming that the very scenes the program’s creators had predicted were indeed beginning to unfold around him after spotting the Emmy-winning actress at a grocery store. “It’s uncanny how similar everything is. Sure, it may not be exactly the same—there are no costumes or dramatic lighting or musical score—but, still, it’s happening here right in front of us all, as clear as day.” At press time, an overwhelmed Avery had collapsed in terror after catching sight of a train just like in TNT’s Snowpiercer.

