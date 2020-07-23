Ohio House Speaker Arrested In $60 Million Bribery Scheme

Larry Householder, speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, was arrested Tuesday in connection to a $60 million bribery and racketeering investigation tied to nuclear plant bailouts in the state. What do you think?
“I hope Ohioans remember this in a couple years when they vote him into the Senate.”
Marilyn Dobson, Simple Machines Expert
“Why don’t you try living on a state congressional salary for a year before you start passing judgment.”
Kent Iadarola, Corporate DJ
“People will do anything to claw their way to the top of the Ohio political ladder.”
Gerry Sabella, Systems Analyst