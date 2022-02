An Ohio mayor, who has since stepped down, spoke at a recent City Council meeting about whether to permit people to fish on the frozen lake, saying that short-term ice shanties would lead to prostitution. What do you think?

“As if ice fishing weren’t er otic enough as is.” Mohanad Guyton, Drone Mechanic

“Come on, ice fishermen never have to pay for it.” Stuart Rosner, Cottagecore Specialist