Ohio Offers $1 Million Lottery To Boost Vaccinations

Ohio will award five vaccinated adult residents $1 million each in a bid to address vaccine hesitancy in the state, with those eligible having received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. What do you think?
“And there I was a few weeks ago getting vaccinated with no incentive, like a sucker.”
Deidre O’Roark • Systems Analyst
“It’s actually not that much money after converting it from Ohio to U.S. currency.”
Stanley Iverson • Jump Coach
“As a fervent anti-vaxxer with a crippling gambling addiction, I’m conflicted.”
Harrison Jojola • Bus Performer