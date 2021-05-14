America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Ohio Offers $1 Million Lottery To Boost Vaccinations

Ohio will award five vaccinated adult residents $1 million each in a bid to address vaccine hesitancy in the state, with those eligible having received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. What do you think?

“And there I was a few weeks ago getting vaccinated with no incentive, like a sucker.”

Deidre O’Roark • Systems Analyst

“It’s actually not that much money after converting it from Ohio to U.S. currency.”

Stanley Iverson • Jump Coach

“As a fervent anti-vaxxer with a crippling gambling addiction, I’m conflicted.”

Harrison Jojola • Bus Performer