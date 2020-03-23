Ohio Orders Halt To Most Abortions During Coronavirus Pandemic

Citing federal guidelines intended to conserve medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has ordered healthcare providers in the state to halt most surgical abortions, calling the procedure “nonessential and elective.” What do you think?

“We can all learn a thing or two from Ohio about using coronavirus as a convenient excuse for something totally unrelated.” David Luttrell • Egg Carton Merchant

“Probably shouldn’t give birth then, either.” Hazel Outen • Rope Braider

