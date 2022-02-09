A new bill has been introduced in Oklahoma that would allow teachers to be sued for $10,000 if they offer an opposing view from the religious beliefs held by students, affecting subjects like LGBTQ+ issues, evolution, the big bang theory, and birth control. What do you think?

“Well, I would hop e there’d be some kind of repercussion for disagreeing with a student.” Clive Alonzo, Re-evaluator

“Oh for Christ’s sake, just home-school your kids already.” Rohan Van Sant, Dance-off Judge