Oklahoma Students Explain The Tulsa Race Massacre

Oklahoma’s head of public schools recently stated that race was not a factor in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, an event in which white mobs killed around 300 Black residents and burned some 35 blocks of businesses and homes. The Onion asked current students in Oklahoma what they knew about the event, and this is what they said.
Haley Smidt, 11th Grade
“A certain group of people got mad at a different group of people for reasons we can’t specify, and it led to an event we can never forget.”
Charli Cantero, Sixth Grade
“Nice try, but I know that it’s illegal to explain the Tulsa Race Massacre now.”
Megan Cameron, Third Grade
“Black people and white people came together for the first Thanksgiving dinner.”
Owen Murray, 11th Grade
“I think that was when we lost to Baylor.”
Peter Kunkle, Third Grade
“We haven’t covered that book of the Bible yet.”
Emma Ruddy, 11th Grade
“More than a century later, it seems more and more likely we may never know what race was brutally targeted by a white mob.”
Tim Deely, First Grade
“My parents said I can learn what didn’t really happen when I’m older.”
Amber Palisade, Third Grade
“I heard they all hugged it out afterwards.”
Oliver Holcomb, 10th Grade
“I think it’s a combination of reverse cowgirl and a reach-around?”
Trent Hildebrand, 12th Grade
“States’ rights! Entirely about states’ rights!”
Mary Cohn, Eighth Grade
“It wasn’t a race massacre, it was a white-group-involved shooting.”
Henry Henderson, Seventh Grade
“A really successful ‘everything must go’ sale at all the Greenwood District Black-owned businesses.”
Eric Perez, Kindergarten
“I’m only in kindergarten, so I won’t be indoctrinated with a grotesquely sterilized account of the racist barbarism for another couple of years.”
Steve Johnson, Ninth Grade
“Our teacher kept saying ‘massacre’ was too strong a word, so we’ve been calling it ‘aggravated self-defense.’”
Emily Drysdale, 10th Grade
“Oh, you mean the 1921 ‘Massacre Between the Races’?”
Taylor Senske, Ninth Grade
“Far as I can tell, it was just one big misunderstanding that ended in the total disenfranchisement of Tulsa’s Black community.”
Jackson Fretette, 11th Grade
“Apparently I need to find a new name for what I’m planning next week.”