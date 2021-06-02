Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Sure this was just a fun decoration that you picked up to furnish your first college apartment, but the one-of-a-kind sarcophagus is worth $3.25 million.
2 / 26
The Coffin Of Pa-Di-Tu-Amun, Egypt (945-889 B.C.)
The Coffin Of Pa-Di-Tu-Amun, Egypt (945-889 B.C.)
3 / 26
Dutch Oven
Dutch Oven
Been in the family for three generations, but what’s a little tradition to $300 in cold hard cash?
4 / 26
Star Wars Customizable Card Game Near Mint Complete Collection
Star Wars Customizable Card Game Near Mint Complete Collection
This was, like, half your childhood so it has to be worth more than the $400 that jackass on Craigslist is offering, it has to be.
5 / 26
Ornate Clock Slowly Ticking Down To Some Unspecified Time
Ornate Clock Slowly Ticking Down To Some Unspecified Time
While this may appear almost worthless to a layperson, it’s not difficult to find the right collector whose eyes will widen as they back away and point a trembling finger at the clock.
6 / 26
Grandma
Grandma
She may not look like much, but in truth, she’s full of family history and wonderful memories more precious than gold.
7 / 26
That One Happy Meal Toy That Was A Robot That Transformed Into French Fries
That One Happy Meal Toy That Was A Robot That Transformed Into French Fries
This was so fucking cool, we’ll pay you any price if you have one.
8 / 26
32-Year-Old Nonsmoking Male
32-Year-Old Nonsmoking Male
The mint-condition organs in one of these bad boys can fetch a price of over $1 million.
9 / 26
A Piece Of The True Cross
A Piece Of The True Cross
While subsequent versions flooded the marketplace and reduced resale value, you can still get a decent price for a sizable chunk of the original wood that Christ was crucified on.
10 / 26
Your Dog
Your Dog
The $15,000 for heart surgery—because apparently putting down something that’s going to die in two years anyway was too cruel to Sophie—makes this yappy little asshole the most expensive thing you own.
11 / 26
Princess Diana Beanie Baby
Princess Diana Beanie Baby
This extremely rare toy has only appreciated in value since its release in 1997, now said to be worth over $14.
12 / 26
Having A House At All
Having A House At All
It is he who values what he has, rather than what he has not, that is truly the most fortunate among us.
13 / 26
$80,000 In Cash
$80,000 In Cash
Many households use these to line drawers, dry glasses, or even as insulation, little realizing that $80,000 in cash can fetch a hefty price from the right collector.
14 / 26
Entire T-Rex Skeleton
Entire T-Rex Skeleton
Look, it’s probably the right move to just donate it to a museum, but if you want, we know how a guy who could give you a good price on it.
15 / 26
Your Novel
Your Novel
Because it’s an important work, and once the world sees that, it will be purchased by every school district and taught in every classroom in America.
16 / 26
Vinyl
Vinyl
Vinyl siding is designed to withstand weather and resist moisture damage, saving you thousands in yearly upkeep required of wood.
17 / 26
The Remains Of That Missing Hitchhiker
The Remains Of That Missing Hitchhiker
The reward money is probably as high as it’s gonna get at this point, and $25,000 isn’t bad for what was just a few minutes of work.
18 / 26
Old Bike
Old Bike
Not worth more than $100, but with our expertise and two-week intensive sales training program you can flip anything, learn the secrets of the real estate market, and turn $100 into a portfolio worth millions.
19 / 26
Toffee Pecan Cookies
Toffee Pecan Cookies
Seriously, those things are dynamite, you’d make a fortune if you opened a bakery or something.
20 / 26
The Ark Of The Covenant
The Ark Of The Covenant
It may look like dumb religious kitsch, but the 3,000-year-old box you inherited from your grandma and now store dog toys in is priceless, according to appraisers.
21 / 26
American Girl Doll Made Of Pure Diamond
American Girl Doll Made Of Pure Diamond
In a major manufacturing error, Mattel accidentally created several dozen Felicity dolls in the late nineties made entirely of solid, natural diamond. Though most were disposed of, a few may still be lurking in unwitting owners’ homes.
22 / 26
Charlie Chaplin’s Skull
Charlie Chaplin’s Skull
Look, you don’t need to tell us how you got it, but we’d venture to guess you could sell it for a lot.
23 / 26
The Original Cast Of Friends
The Original Cast Of Friends
Sure, they aren’t in great shape or all that useful, but surprisingly they’re worth a ton of money.
24 / 26
Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5
This vintage video game console could be priceless to the right collector in 2090.
25 / 26
Aston Martin One-77
Aston Martin One-77
Probably not worth as much as now that it crashed through your living room, but it’s definitely still good for at least a few hundred bucks in parts.
26 / 26
All slides
- Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune
- The Coffin Of Pa-Di-Tu-Amun, Egypt (945-889 B.C.)
- Dutch Oven
- Star Wars Customizable Card Game Near Mint Complete Collection
- Ornate Clock Slowly Ticking Down To Some Unspecified Time
- Grandma
- That One Happy Meal Toy That Was A Robot That Transformed Into French Fries
- 32-Year-Old Nonsmoking Male
- A Piece Of The True Cross
- Your Dog
- Princess Diana Beanie Baby
- Having A House At All
- $80,000 In Cash
- Entire T-Rex Skeleton
- Your Novel
- Vinyl
- The Remains Of That Missing Hitchhiker
- Old Bike
- Toffee Pecan Cookies
- The Ark Of The Covenant
- American Girl Doll Made Of Pure Diamond
- Charlie Chaplin’s Skull
- The Original Cast Of Friends
- Sony PlayStation 5
- Aston Martin One-77