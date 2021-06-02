Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Entertainment

Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune
Advertisement

2 / 26

The Coffin Of Pa-Di-Tu-Amun, Egypt (945-889 B.C.)

The Coffin Of Pa-Di-Tu-Amun, Egypt (945-889 B.C.)

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Sure this was just a fun decoration that you picked up to furnish your first college apartment, but the one-of-a-kind sarcophagus is worth $3.25 million.

Advertisement

3 / 26

Dutch Oven

Dutch Oven

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Been in the family for three generations, but what’s a little tradition to $300 in cold hard cash?

Advertisement

4 / 26

Star Wars Customizable Card Game Near Mint Complete Collection

Star Wars Customizable Card Game Near Mint Complete Collection

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

This was, like, half your childhood so it has to be worth more than the $400 that jackass on Craigslist is offering, it has to be.

Advertisement

5 / 26

Ornate Clock Slowly Ticking Down To Some Unspecified Time

Ornate Clock Slowly Ticking Down To Some Unspecified Time

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

While this may appear almost worthless to a layperson, it’s not difficult to find the right collector whose eyes will widen as they back away and point a trembling finger at the clock.

Advertisement

6 / 26

Grandma

Grandma

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

She may not look like much, but in truth, she’s full of family history and wonderful memories more precious than gold.

Advertisement

7 / 26

That One Happy Meal Toy That Was A Robot That Transformed Into French Fries

That One Happy Meal Toy That Was A Robot That Transformed Into French Fries

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

This was so fucking cool, we’ll pay you any price if you have one.

Advertisement

8 / 26

32-Year-Old Nonsmoking Male

32-Year-Old Nonsmoking Male

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

The mint-condition organs in one of these bad boys can fetch a price of over $1 million.

Advertisement

9 / 26

A Piece Of The True Cross

A Piece Of The True Cross

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

While subsequent versions flooded the marketplace and reduced resale value, you can still get a decent price for a sizable chunk of the original wood that Christ was crucified on.

Advertisement

10 / 26

Your Dog

Your Dog

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

The $15,000 for heart surgery—because apparently putting down something that’s going to die in two years anyway was too cruel to Sophie—makes this yappy little asshole the most expensive thing you own.

Advertisement

11 / 26

Princess Diana Beanie Baby

Princess Diana Beanie Baby

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

This extremely rare toy has only appreciated in value since its release in 1997, now said to be worth over $14.

Advertisement

12 / 26

Having A House At All

Having A House At All

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

It is he who values what he has, rather than what he has not, that is truly the most fortunate among us.

Advertisement

13 / 26

$80,000 In Cash

$80,000 In Cash

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Many households use these to line drawers, dry glasses, or even as insulation, little realizing that $80,000 in cash can fetch a hefty price from the right collector.

Advertisement

14 / 26

Entire T-Rex Skeleton

Entire T-Rex Skeleton

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Look, it’s probably the right move to just donate it to a museum, but if you want, we know how a guy who could give you a good price on it.

Advertisement

15 / 26

Your Novel

Your Novel

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Because it’s an important work, and once the world sees that, it will be purchased by every school district and taught in every classroom in America.

Advertisement

16 / 26

Vinyl

Vinyl

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Vinyl siding is designed to withstand weather and resist moisture damage, saving you thousands in yearly upkeep required of wood.

Advertisement

17 / 26

The Remains Of That Missing Hitchhiker

The Remains Of That Missing Hitchhiker

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

The reward money is probably as high as it’s gonna get at this point, and $25,000 isn’t bad for what was just a few minutes of work.

Advertisement

18 / 26

Old Bike

Old Bike

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Not worth more than $100, but with our expertise and two-week intensive sales training program you can flip anything, learn the secrets of the real estate market, and turn $100 into a portfolio worth millions.

Advertisement

19 / 26

Toffee Pecan Cookies

Toffee Pecan Cookies

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Seriously, those things are dynamite, you’d make a fortune if you opened a bakery or something.

Advertisement

20 / 26

The Ark Of The Covenant

The Ark Of The Covenant

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

It may look like dumb religious kitsch, but the 3,000-year-old box you inherited from your grandma and now store dog toys in is priceless, according to appraisers.

Advertisement

21 / 26

American Girl Doll Made Of Pure Diamond

American Girl Doll Made Of Pure Diamond

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

In a major manufacturing error, Mattel accidentally created several dozen Felicity dolls in the late nineties made entirely of solid, natural diamond. Though most were disposed of, a few may still be lurking in unwitting owners’ homes.

Advertisement

22 / 26

Charlie Chaplin’s Skull

Charlie Chaplin’s Skull

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Look, you don’t need to tell us how you got it, but we’d venture to guess you could sell it for a lot.

Advertisement

23 / 26

The Original Cast Of Friends

The Original Cast Of Friends

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Sure, they aren’t in great shape or all that useful, but surprisingly they’re worth a ton of money.

Advertisement

24 / 26

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

This vintage video game console could be priceless to the right collector in 2090.

Advertisement

25 / 26

Aston Martin One-77

Aston Martin One-77

Illustration for article titled Old Things In Your House That Are Actually Worth A Fortune

Probably not worth as much as now that it crashed through your living room, but it’s definitely still good for at least a few hundred bucks in parts.

Advertisement

26 / 26