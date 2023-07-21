Older Bigot Didn’t Need Social Media Algorithm To Start Down Path Of White Supremacy

TRAVERSE CITY, MI—Boasting that he had achieved his bigoted mindset “all by himself,” local 65-year-old Alan Smith told reporters Friday that when he was young, he did not require a social media algorithm to get started down the path of white supremacist beliefs. “Back in my day, we didn’t need to be spoon-fed a four-hour long YouTube video about declining white birth rates to conclude that all other races must be destroyed,” said Smith, who expressed his scorn for a new generation of bigots that he claimed was totally reliant on giant tech companies to develop even the most basic of racist worldviews. “You think I got this way from listening to podcasts all day? No sir, that hatred came straight from the heart. Hell, if it weren’t for their smartphones, these kids wouldn’t even know what the Great Replacement is. They’re all talk, no action. You can’t burn a cross online, kids!” Smith added that the situation wouldn’t improve until today’s young racists got “off the couch,” put a sheet over their heads, and went outside to anonymously harass someone in person.