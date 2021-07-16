Olivia Rodrigo Works With White House To Encourage Youth Vaccinations

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo met with President Biden and Covid -19 medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House to record videos encouraging young people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. What do you think?

“As an old person desperate to impress teens, this campaign will work on me, too.” Sherman Novak, Sheet Folder

“Great, another thing for my kids to incessantly bug me about getting them.” Delbert Brodzik, Microeconomist