One In 8 Americans Over 50 Addicted To Highly Processed Foods

A new poll found that one in eight adults between the ages of 50 and 80 reported signs of addiction to highly processed foods, with symptoms including intense cravings, inability to cut down intake despite a desire to do so, and signs of withdrawal. What do you think?

“I’m certain this ties back to being poor and lazy somehow.” Miri Sutton, Aspiring Monger

“Honestly thought the food would’ve killed me before I got that old.” Antoine James, Systems Analyst