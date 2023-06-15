PASADENA, CA—Analyzing a baking dish with cheese crusted on the sides sent back from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, scientists confirmed Thursday that one of Saturn’s 146 moons contained all the ingredients necessary for making enchiladas. “We have found legitimate proof of the basic elements that make up enchiladas here on one of Saturn’s moons,” said NASA analyst Lillian Parikh, pointing out satellite-captured images of a far-off crevice on Enceladus, the gas giant’s sixth- largest moon, where samples came back positive for trace amounts of diced green chilies and shredded chicken. “Earlier research indicated that both red and green sauce should be scarce on extraterrestrial ocean worlds like this one, which would prevent any life from forming the recipe for enchiladas independently of E arth, but we found the opposite to be true on this particular moon, which appears to contain large deposits of masa. Planetary researchers had previously only speculated the existence of the optional garnishes sometimes paired with the classic Mexican dish in this area of outer space, like green onions, black olives, and sour cream, but it was never enough to prove definitively that it could support a full pan of enchiladas. I do feel I need to specify that, though certainly a monumental breakthrough, there are only enough of these particles in the Enceladus atmosphere to feed maybe four to six people.” At press time, President Joe Biden had reportedly commented that the discovery would completely change the way Americans create easy weeknight dinners in space.