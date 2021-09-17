According to Johns Hopkins University data, about out of every 500 Americans have died from coronavirus since the nation’s first reported infection last year, with a current seven-day average of about 152,200 new Covid cases per day. What do you think?

“Fuck, I wond er if I was one of them.” Carl Salazar, Unemployed

“Oh, God. What did the other 499 die from?” Kevin Stafford, Undiscovered Model