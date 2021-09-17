According to Johns Hopkins University data, about out of every 500 Americans have died from coronavirus since the nation’s first reported infection last year, with a current seven-day average of about 152,200 new Covid cases per day. What do you think?
“Fuck, I wonder if I was one of them.”
Carl Salazar, Unemployed
“Oh, God. What did the other 499 die from?”
Kevin Stafford, Undiscovered Model
“I’m sure many had other underlying and equally preventable health conditions.”
Vanessa Cabrera, Boat Capsizer