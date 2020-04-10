One-Third Of American Renters Didn’t Pay On Time In April

According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, 31% of renters did not pay rent within the first week of April, up from the normal monthly average of 20% as more Americans struggle to make ends meet during the pandemic. What do you think?
“It’s a shame so many people are trying to use the old ‘I’m forbidden to work by law’ excuse to shirk their responsibilities.”
Alfred Ayres • Abstract Botanist
“It’s hard to believe it was only a few weeks ago that America was coronavirus-free, the economy was humming, and only one in five people struggled to pay rent.”
Daisy Spateri • Bell Choir Roadie
“This is just like that musical where they didn’t pay rent!”
Julian Bubb • Systems Analyst