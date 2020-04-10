America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

One-Third Of American Renters Didn’t Pay On Time In April

Vol 56 Issue 14Opinion

According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, 31% of renters did not pay rent within the first week of April, up from the normal monthly average of 20% as more Americans struggle to make ends meet during the pandemic. What do you think?

“It’s a shame so many people are trying to use the old ‘I’m forbidden to work by law’ excuse to shirk their responsibilities.”

Alfred Ayres • Abstract Botanist

“It’s hard to believe it was only a few weeks ago that America was coronavirus-free, the economy was humming, and only one in five people struggled to pay rent.”

Daisy SpateriBell Choir Roadie

“This is just like that musical where they didn’t pay rent!”

Julian BubbSystems Analyst

