One-Third Of American Renters Didn’t Pay On Time In April

According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, 31% of renters did not pay rent within the first week of April, up from the normal monthly average of 20% as more Americans struggle to make ends meet during the pandemic. What do you think?

“It’s a shame so many people are trying to use the old ‘I’m forbidden to work by law’ excuse to shirk their responsibilities.” Alfred Ayres • Abstract Botanist

“It’s hard to believe it was only a few weeks ago that America was coronavirus-free, the economy was humming, and only one in five people struggled to pay rent.” Daisy Spateri • Bell Choir Roadie