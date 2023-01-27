Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Football

Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Onion Sports shares its expert analysis on the teams that will come away with victory in the NFL’s Conference Championships.

Advertisement

49ers At Eagles

49ers At Eagles

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

49ers: An upset win shocks the Philadelphia crowd who are still sober enough to follow what’s happening in the game.

Advertisement

49ers Coach

49ers Coach

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Kyle Shanahan: Ready to show that his performance as offensive coordinator in the Falcons’ massive Super Bowl LI choke was no fluke.

Advertisement

Eagles Coach

Eagles Coach

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Nick Sirianni: Has silenced his doubters by managing to string together a credible coaching career despite going undrafted.

Advertisement

49ers Quarterback

49ers Quarterback

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Brock Purdy: The rookie has 12 touchdowns to three interceptions despite needing to use both of his tiny hands to throw the football.

Advertisement

Eagles Quarterback

Eagles Quarterback

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Jalen Hurts: Philly’s QB is a lock for MVP, so at this point he probably doesn’t care whether the Eagles win this game or not.

Advertisement

49ers Receiver To Watch

49ers Receiver To Watch

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Deebo Samuel: The electric wideout led the league in bending the time-space continuum with the most catches after the catch.

Advertisement

Eagles Receiver To Watch

Eagles Receiver To Watch

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

A.J. Brown: The Eagles receiver has it all: hands, legs, feet, arms, ears, a neck, you name it.

Advertisement

49ers Defender To Watch

49ers Defender To Watch

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Nick Bosa: The defensive end fully utilizes his strength and power to burst through quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Eagles Defender To Watch

Eagles Defender To Watch

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Javon Hargrave: The Eagles’ defensive tackle contributed to his team’s record 70 sacks this season, many of which were made during football games.

Advertisement

X-Factor

X-Factor

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Eagles fans may start celebrating a little too early by burning down Lincoln Financial Field several hours before kickoff.

Advertisement

Bengals At Chiefs

Bengals At Chiefs

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Chiefs: Expect Patrick Mahomes to hobble for over 50 yards and limp for two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Bengals Coach

Bengals Coach

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Zac Taylor: Despite some recent success, it’s hard to fathom how Taylor still has a job after failing to win a Super Bowl with Andy Dalton.

Advertisement

Chiefs Coach

Chiefs Coach

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Andy Reid: There’s no coach more primed and focused on triumphantly returning to the Super Bowl buffet.

Advertisement

Bengals Quarterback

Bengals Quarterback

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Joe Burrow: Cincy’s phenom QB has proven he has what it takes to lose the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Chiefs Quarterback

Chiefs Quarterback

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Patrick Mahomes: Despite suffering a high ankle sprain during last weekend’s matchup, Mahomes is confident he still has the mobility to reach the medical tent.

Advertisement

Bengals Receiver To Watch

Bengals Receiver To Watch

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Ja’Marr Chase: The explosive wideout has great burst, game-breaking speed, and excellent hands, but insists on constantly wearing tacky animal prints.

Advertisement

Chiefs Receiver To Watch

Chiefs Receiver To Watch

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: He will need to rely on his large frame and top-end speed if he wants any chance at getting one of Travis Kelce’s targets.

Advertisement

Bengals Defender To Watch

Bengals Defender To Watch

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Trey Hendrickson: The defensive end isn’t letting a broken wrist keep him from playing in the AFC Championship Game, which is frankly scary and honestly kind of fucked up.

Advertisement

Chiefs Defender To Watch

Chiefs Defender To Watch

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

Carlos Dunlap: The pass rusher’s mother asked us to mention that he’s earned a Masters of Business Administration and that he should really think about working for his uncle at the fireplace store.

Advertisement

X-Factor

X-Factor

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks

The AFC Championship could spell trouble for the Chiefs, and head coach Andy Reid may struggle focusing on the task at hand as it is scheduled right during dinner time.

Advertisement