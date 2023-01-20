Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Sports

Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Onion Sports shares its expert analysis on the teams that will come away with victory in the NFL’s Divisional Round.

Advertisement

Jaguars at Chiefs

Jaguars at Chiefs

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Jaguars: Expect Chiefs coach Andy Reid to have something special up his sleeve for this game. Unfortunately, that will just be a dozen hot dogs.

Advertisement

Offensive Player To Watch: Jaguars

Offensive Player To Watch: Jaguars

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Zay Jones: The Jags wide receiver has the field awareness needed to witness numerous Trevor Lawrence interceptions.

Advertisement

Defensive Player To Watch: Jaguars

Defensive Player To Watch: Jaguars

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Josh Allen: This could be a perfect opportunity for the pass rusher to pick up a loose quarterback on the ground and return it for a touchdown.

Advertisement

Offensive Player To Watch: Chiefs

Offensive Player To Watch: Chiefs

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City’s star QB is expected to have his best State Farm commercial yet.

Advertisement

Defensive Player To Watch: Chiefs

Defensive Player To Watch: Chiefs

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Chris Jones: Expect the massive defensive tackle to struggle to make it out of the Jaguars’ backfield.

Advertisement

Giants at Eagles

Giants at Eagles

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Eagles: Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have what it takes to bring a small dollop of joy to Philadelphia citizens’ otherwise bleak, empty lives.

Advertisement

Offensive Player To Watch: Giants

Offensive Player To Watch: Giants

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Daniel Jones: The quarterback has a bright future with his next team.

Advertisement

Defensive Player To Watch: Giants

Defensive Player To Watch: Giants

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Dexter Lawrence: The Giants colossal nose tackle will rely on his flexibility and athleticism, which allow him to change direction at least once per game.

Advertisement

Offensive Player To Watch: Eagles

Offensive Player To Watch: Eagles

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Jason Kelce: The Eagles’ Pro Bowl center is reportedly practicing a knuckleball hike

Advertisement

Defensive Player To Watch: Eagles

Defensive Player To Watch: Eagles

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Ndamukong Suh: Though playing as a backup, the veteran Suh is hoping he still has a few more dirty plays left in him.

Advertisement

Bengals at Bills

Bengals at Bills

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Bengals: After Week 17’s suspended matchup, Cincinnati will be eager to get revenge on Damar Hamlin.

Advertisement

Offensive Player To Watch: Bengals

Offensive Player To Watch: Bengals

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Joe Burrow: Pretty much just needs to go out there and not throw 20 picks to go down as the best quarterback in Bengals history.

Advertisement

Defensive Player To Watch: Bengals

Defensive Player To Watch: Bengals

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Eli Apple: The feisty cornerback will do whatever it takes to be dragged into the end zone while clinging to Josh Allen’s back.

Advertisement

Offensive Player to Watch: Bills

Offensive Player to Watch: Bills

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Stefon Diggs: Buffalo’s wideout has shown the ability to make seemingly impossible catches, rending the delicate fabric of our so-called “reality” and plunging NFL fans into a horrid abyss of unfathomable madness.

Advertisement

Defensive Player To Watch: Bills

Defensive Player To Watch: Bills

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Tremaine Edmunds: The middle linebacker is the heart and soul and lower intestine and trachea and stapes bone of the Bills defense.

Advertisement

Cowboys at 49ers

Cowboys at 49ers

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

49ers: San Francisco has better defenders, a more explosive offense, and it’s just really gratifying to see Jerry Jones absolutely fucking miserable.

Advertisement

Offensive Player To Watch: Cowboys

Offensive Player To Watch: Cowboys

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Dak Prescott: He has the kind of arm that can ruin the hopes and dreams of any Cowboys fan.

Advertisement

Defensive Player To Watch: Cowboys

Defensive Player To Watch: Cowboys

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Micah Parsons: Keep a close eye on the Dallas linebacker, who is a dual threat as a pass rusher and a player who can turn completely invisible for multiple quarters.

Advertisement

Offensive Player To Watch: 49ers

Offensive Player To Watch: 49ers

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Brock Purdy: Luckily for San Francisco, Brock Purdy has zero professional experience with losing and barely comprehends the concept of defeat.

Advertisement

Defensive Player To Watch: 49ers

Defensive Player To Watch: 49ers

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Divisional Round Picks

Nick Bosa: Expect Bosa to come out strong on every play in order to sack Dak Prescott before he has the chance to throw a pick.

Advertisement