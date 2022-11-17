Onion Sports shares its expert analysis on the teams that will come away with victory in the NFL’s week 11 games.
2 / 16
Titans at Packers
Titans at Packers
Packers: This is Aaron Rodgers’ chance to prove he can still complain under pressure.
3 / 16
Bears at Falcons
Bears at Falcons
Falcons: This game may very well determine which team gets to squander the first three years of Jalen Carter’s professional football career.
4 / 16
Panthers at Ravens
Panthers at Ravens
Ravens: Expect a close-fought matchup between various semiliterate drunks in the stands.
5 / 16
Browns at Bills
Browns at Bills
Bills: The Bills should be able to get into the driver’s seat in this game if their fans are able to drink 100,000 beers by halftime.
6 / 16
Eagles at Colts
Eagles at Colts
Eagles: Philadelphia will find a way to counter whatever plays Jeff Saturday steals from Madden between now and the game.
7 / 16
Jets at Patriots
Jets at Patriots
Jets: New England has looked impressive between 2000 and 2019.
8 / 16
Rams at Saints
Rams at Saints
Saints: With prima donna wide receiver Cooper Kupp quitting on the team last week and threatening to sit out until his ankle injury heals, the Rams may struggle.
9 / 16
Commanders at Texans
Commanders at Texans
Commanders: Expect the Texans’ overwhelmed offensive line to lack answers for Washington’s fierce pass rushers’ questions, such as, “May I sack the quarterback?”
10 / 16
Lions at Giants
Lions at Giants
FanDuel: FanDuel is going to make a shitload of money off this game.
11 / 16
Raiders at Broncos
Raiders at Broncos
Broncos: A desperate Josh McDaniels needs to figure out new, exciting ways to fail.
12 / 16
Bengals at Steelers
Bengals at Steelers
Steelers: The Bengals’ offensive line will finally slow down T.J. Watt by throwing Joe Burrow directly into the path of the pass rusher.
13 / 16
Cowboys at Vikings
Cowboys at Vikings
Vikings: The Cowboys secondary will rely on their speed and agility while quickly turning their heads to watch Justin Jefferson run into the end zone.
14 / 16
Chiefs at Chargers
Chiefs at Chargers
Chiefs: The Onion’s state-of-the-art algorithm discovered through a Google search that Kansas City is favored in this game. This thing cost like $8 billion, so we have to go with whatever it says.
15 / 16
49ers at Cardinals
49ers at Cardinals
Cardinals: This will actually be a home game for both teams, as the 49ers have moved into State Farm Stadium after being priced out of San Francisco.
16 / 16