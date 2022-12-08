Onion Sports shares its expert analysis on the teams that will come away with victory in the NFL’s week 14 games.
2 / 15
Raiders at Rams
Raiders at Rams
Raiders: Los Angeles is going to have to scramble if they have any hope of putting together 11 non-injured players to take the field.
3 / 15
Jets at Bills
Jets at Bills
Bills: Expect Bills fans to be energized after Highmark Stadium passed a new rule to make alcohol sales mandatory after halftime.
4 / 15
Browns at Bengals
Browns at Bengals
Bengals: A devastating Cleveland loss will leave Deshaun Watson wondering what he possibly could have done to deserve this.
5 / 15
Texans at Cowboys
Texans at Cowboys
Cowboys: The Texans will quickly learn that the Cowboys match up very well against shitty teams.
6 / 15
Vikings at Lions
Vikings at Lions
Vikings: The Lions have been improving lately, so watch for them to keep this a close, frustrating slog instead of a fun, highlight-reel blowout.
7 / 15
Eagles at Giants
Eagles at Giants
Eagles: Watch for a bored Jalen Hurts to ignore his legs and arms in favor of beating the Giants with his knees and elbows.
8 / 15
Ravens at Steelers
Ravens at Steelers
Steelers: Expect Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley to show why the quarterback job belongs to Lamar Jackson and Lamar Jackson alone.
9 / 15
Jaguars at Titans
Jaguars at Titans
Titans: Expect the Jaguars to have difficulty breaking out of a franchise-long slump.
10 / 15
Chiefs at Broncos
Chiefs at Broncos
Chiefs: Russell Wilson’s attempts at turning Denver’s season around will continue to be thwarted due to the fact that God enjoys watching him fail.
11 / 15
Buccaneers at 49ers
Buccaneers at 49ers
49ers: After losing Jimmy Garoppolo for the season, San Francisco will need to rely on their vaunted defense to throw the ball and hand it off to the running backs.
12 / 15
Panthers at Seahawks
Panthers at Seahawks
Seahawks: The Panthers could face some difficulties after waiving struggling quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and PJ Walker.
13 / 15
Dolphins at Chargers
Dolphins at Chargers
Chargers: The Dolphins’ game plan is up in the air, but right now the team is downplaying the exploded head Tua Tagovailoa suffered last week against the 49ers.
14 / 15
Patriots at Cardinals
Patriots at Cardinals
Patriots: Watch for the Patriots to grind out a victory behind a low-risk offense that stands perfectly still waiting for the drive to be over.
15 / 15