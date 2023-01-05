Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Football

Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Onion Sports shares its expert analysis on the teams that will come away with victory in the NFL’s week 18 games.

Advertisement

Chiefs at Raiders

Chiefs at Raiders

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Chiefs: This is Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ best chance to prove that he’s worth keeping around for two thirds of another season.

Advertisement

Titans at Jaguars

Titans at Jaguars

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Titans: Tennessee needs to give the ball to Derek Henry and have him go straight to the locker room to wait for time to expire.

Advertisement

Buccaneers at Falcons

Buccaneers at Falcons

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Falcons: This week is a great opportunity for the Buccaneers to give Tom Brady some rest and have Blaine Gabbert take quality reps co-parenting with Gisele Bündchen.

Advertisement

Patriots at Bills

Patriots at Bills

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Bills: Mac Jones will show that he’s a dual threat by throwing several incompletions and interceptions.

Advertisement

Vikings at Bears

Vikings at Bears

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Bears: Expect the Vikings to rest key players so that the team is relaxed and healthy for their Wildcard Weekend ass-kicking.

Advertisement

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens at Bengals

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Bengals: As Baltimore and Cincinnati have guaranteed playoff spots at this point, expect both teams to allow their second- and third-stringers to take the field and suffer life-altering injuries.

Advertisement

Texans at Colts

Texans at Colts

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Colts: As these anemic offenses stumble into the final game of the season, oddsmakers anticipate that Houston and Indianapolis could combine to score as many as eight points.

Advertisement

Jets at Dolphins

Jets at Dolphins

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Dolphins: The Dolphins have been hard at work drawing up plays that cater to each of their quarterbacks’ different ways of getting injured.

Advertisement

Panthers at Saints

Panthers at Saints

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Saints: This is a meaningless game, as both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention for the next four seasons.

Advertisement

Browns at Steelers

Browns at Steelers

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Browns: Pittsburgh fans will watch Cleveland with envy and think back to the glory days when the Steelers had one of the NFL’s all-time best sexual predators.

Advertisement

Chargers at Broncos

Chargers at Broncos

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Chargers: Another humiliating loss will be made all the worse once Denver fans learn that Russell Wilson has been signed to an 11-year, $2.4 billion contract extension.

Advertisement

Giants at Eagles

Giants at Eagles

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Eagles: Expect the Giants to use this game as a warm-up loss for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Cardinals at 49ers

Cardinals at 49ers

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

49ers: Arizona’s injury-ravaged defense will be no match for San Francisco’s injury-ravaged offense.

Advertisement

Rams at Seahawks

Rams at Seahawks

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Seahawks: With their season on the line, can the Rams win this game nine times to propel themselves into the playoffs?

Advertisement

Cowboys at Commanders

Cowboys at Commanders

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Cowboys: Ron Rivera has lately come under criticism for not being aware that he coaches a football team.

Advertisement

Lions at Packers

Lions at Packers

Image for article titled Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Packers: Green Bay’s victory will be tarnished as Aaron Rodgers discovers a vast conspiracy inside the Packers franchise to run the football.

Advertisement