Onion Sports’ NFL Week 18 Picks

Onion Sports shares its expert analysis on the teams that will come away with victory in the NFL’s week 18 games.
Chiefs at Raiders
Chiefs: This is Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ best chance to prove that he’s worth keeping around for two thirds of another season.
Titans at Jaguars
Titans: Tennessee needs to give the ball to Derek Henry and have him go straight to the locker room to wait for time to expire.
Buccaneers at Falcons
Falcons: This week is a great opportunity for the Buccaneers to give Tom Brady some rest and have Blaine Gabbert take quality reps co-parenting with Gisele Bündchen.
Patriots at Bills
Bills: Mac Jones will show that he’s a dual threat by throwing several incompletions and interceptions.
Vikings at Bears
Bears: Expect the Vikings to rest key players so that the team is relaxed and healthy for their Wildcard Weekend ass-kicking.
Ravens at Bengals
Bengals: As Baltimore and Cincinnati have guaranteed playoff spots at this point, expect both teams to allow their second- and third-stringers to take the field and suffer life-altering injuries.
Texans at Colts
Colts: As these anemic offenses stumble into the final game of the season, oddsmakers anticipate that Houston and Indianapolis could combine to score as many as eight points.
Jets at Dolphins
Dolphins: The Dolphins have been hard at work drawing up plays that cater to each of their quarterbacks’ different ways of getting injured.
Panthers at Saints
Saints: This is a meaningless game, as both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention for the next four seasons.
Browns at Steelers
Browns: Pittsburgh fans will watch Cleveland with envy and think back to the glory days when the Steelers had one of the NFL’s all-time best sexual predators.
Chargers at Broncos
Chargers: Another humiliating loss will be made all the worse once Denver fans learn that Russell Wilson has been signed to an 11-year, $2.4 billion contract extension.
Giants at Eagles
Eagles: Expect the Giants to use this game as a warm-up loss for the playoffs.
Cardinals at 49ers
49ers: Arizona’s injury-ravaged defense will be no match for San Francisco’s injury-ravaged offense.
Rams at Seahawks
Seahawks: With their season on the line, can the Rams win this game nine times to propel themselves into the playoffs?
Cowboys at Commanders
Cowboys: Ron Rivera has lately come under criticism for not being aware that he coaches a football team.
Lions at Packers
Packers: Green Bay’s victory will be tarnished as Aaron Rodgers discovers a vast conspiracy inside the Packers franchise to run the football.