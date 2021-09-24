SAN DIEGO—Due to its aggressive messaging surrounding cannabis, online weed delivery service GreenDream was reportedly turning off potential customers Friday with how into weed they are. “I was thinking about getting some marijuana delivered, but after a few minutes browsing such an vociferously pro-pot site, I’m kind of over the whole thing,” said potential consumer Julie Farr, noting that the site’s green lettering, header containing a giant marijuana leaf, close-up images of buds, and copy describing “blasting off” and “traveling without moving” had made her second guess her purchase. “I just like smoking from time to time, I ’m not trying to make it a major facet of my personality or anything, but the implication is that people who use this website are constantly stoned.” At press time, Farr had decided to try cocaine, noting its users seemed a little more chill about the whole thing.