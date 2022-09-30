PHILADELPHIA—Alarmed and horrified by the dog’s sudden attack, onlookers reportedly screamed Friday as a pit bull clamped down on an 8-year-old child’s hoagie. “Stop! Stop! Someone get him off,” shouted local resident Tracy Boganski, who was out for a walk when she witnessed the off-leash Staffordshire terrier lunge at the child and sink his teeth into the freshly-baked Italian roll, causing the small boy to shriek in pain and distress. “Oh God! Get him away before it’s too late! He’s tearing into the provolone now. No, no, no, no! I can’t look. There are crumbs everywhere. Someone call the police!” At press time, the dog’s owner was striking the dog in an attempt to make him release the boy’s hoagie, to no avail.

