For the first time in nearly two decades, only half of U.S. households donated to charity, confirming a long-running trend where donations are reaching record highs, but the giving is being done by a smaller percentage of the population. What do you think?
“I’d love to give, but it’s been a struggle since I lost my job.”
Jeff Bezos, Unemployed
“I prefer to make an impact in the form of bullshit lip service.”
Jillian Crouse, Obituary Bibliographer
“Maybe I should start donating to a good cause instead of wasting all my money on rent.”
Alexi Lyons, Acid Bottler