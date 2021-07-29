For the first time in nearly two decades, only half of U.S. households donated to charity, confirming a long-running trend where donations are reaching record highs, but the giving is being done by a smaller percentage of the population. What do you think?

“I’d love to give, but it’s been a struggle since I lost my job.” Jeff Bezos, Unemployed

“I prefer to make an impact in the form of bullshit lip service.” Jillian Crouse, Obituary Bibliographer