LONDON—In a call to investors explaining the thought process behind the site’s new content policy, OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely revealed Friday that he made the decision to ban pornography on the platform in the shame-filled moments after orgasm. “Once I’d masturbated to completion, I felt so utterly disgusted with myself that I decided I never wanted to see pornographic content on our website again,” said Stokely, adding that upon achieving climax while viewing an unnamed performer’s stream, he immediately closed the tab in revulsion, wiped himself down, and emailed the company’s board of directors to announce his plans to bar all explicit adult material. “Of course, these feelings of self-loathing are temporary, but I still want absolutely nothing to do with overtly sexual material. Really, it’s a repulsive habit.” At press time, Stokely had reversed course on the policy after realizing that he wouldn’t mind looking at some of the site’s explicit material just one more time.