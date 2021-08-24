OnlyFans, which has amassed a base of more than 130 million users largely for adult-oriented subscription fan pages, has announced that it will ban sexually explicit content this fall to comply with requests of banking partners. What do you think?

“Guess I shouldn’t have burned all those bridges at the adult film warehouse.” Marianne Weber, Deadline Pusher

“Smart. Draw customers in with sex, and then keep them by deleting the one thing they want.” Jago Chang, Positivity Coach