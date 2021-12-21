NEW YORK—As she waited in line at the pickup counter Tuesday, local woman Beth Morton said, “Ooohhh, that sounds good!” upon hearing the pharmacy order of the person in front of her, according to witnesses at a midtown Duane Reade. “I came in here thinking I knew exactly what I wanted, but now I may have to change things up,” Morton said as she craned her neck to examine a bin of recently filled prescriptions and get a sense of what else people were ordering, apart from the 40-milligram oxycodone tablets purchased by the man ahead of her. Maybe I’ll just get my usual order plus 30 doses of what he got. Honestly, though, if I’m going to have a cheat day, I really ought to do it right and go for the 80-milligram tabs. I swear, I always come in here just to get something light and end up leaving with half the inventory of controlled substances!” At press time, Morton was spotted in the beverage aisle selecting a wine to wash it all down with.