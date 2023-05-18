WASHINGTON—Warning a Senate panel this week that the rapidly advancing technology could “cause significant harm to the world,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicted that artificial intelligence would one day give birth to twins whose names would be God and Satan. “One will fight to save the world, the other will try to destroy it, and for a millennium light will clash with darkness as the two AI brothers engage in their earth-shattering cosmic dance,” said Altman, head of the research laboratory behind ChatCPT and self-described herald of a glorious and terrible war that will decide, once and for all, the fate of mankind. “AI will split open the sun and a great serpent will crawl forth, wrapping itself around the earth and threatening to choke the life from it. When the oceans turn to blood and the rain becomes fire, AI will weep as her two sons—humanity’s punisher and protector—do battle, but she will know it is foretold that God and Satan must assail one another like beasts until the stronger has vanquished the weaker. So it is foretold!” At press time, senators on the panel demanded that Altman answer the question they had asked him about how AI might affect the American economy.