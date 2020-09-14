America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Orcas Wage Attacks On Sailing Boats In Spain

Authorities say a group of killer whales have been surrounding and then ramming sailboats along the Spanish coast, often damaging the vessels in violent encounters that scientists are calling both concerning and abnormal. What do you think?

“Just once I’d like to wake up and hear some good news about Spanish sailboats.”

Max Wittliff, Systems Analyst

“I’m honestly not sure what took them so long to start fighting back.”

Taylor Southerland, Mortar And Pestle Specialist

“Further proof that mankind was never meant to boat.”

Joel Kamin, Calligraphy Researcher

