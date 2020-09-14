Authorities say a group of killer whales have been surrounding and then ramming sailboats along the Spanish coast, often damaging the vessels in violent encounters that scientists are calling both concerning and abnormal. What do you think?

“Just once I’d like to wake up and hear some good news about Spanish sailboats.” Max Wittliff, Systems Analyst

“I’m honestly not sure what took them so long to start fighting back.” Taylor Southerland, Mortar And Pestle Specialist