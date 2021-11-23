A rare surviving copy of the U.S. Constitution has sold at auction for a record $43.2 million, with an unknown buyer beating a crowdfunded bid by a cryptocurrency group. What do you think?

“But I thought the U.S. Constitution was only supposed to be metaphorically for sale.” Ethan Muia • Go-Kart Instructor

“Shame on every so-called patriot who didn’t make a higher bid.” Lucy Juelich • Ceiling Tile Installer