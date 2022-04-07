NEW YORK—After an intense period of bidding that drew record-breaking offers for the creative force behind Marvel Comics, the corpse of Stan Lee sold Thursday for more than $5 million, according to officials at Christie’s Auction House. “This is a remarkable piece of comic book history that any serious fan would be proud to own,” said Christie’s CEO Guillaume Cerutti, explaining that for collectors eager to get their hands on an original Stan Lee, the auction presented a rare opportunity. “Cadavers like this don’t come on the block very often, especially in such good condition. Sure, there’s the normal wear and tear that you expect in a decomposing body from this period: The eyes have sunken back into the skull, and the skin is peeling in certain places. But regardless, this remains one of the most sought-after corpses I’ve ever had the pleasure of auctioning off.” The $5 million price represented a substantial profit for the seller, an anonymous collector who reportedly acquired the remains from a gravedigger in 2018 as part of a $150 deal that also included Philip Roth.