The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Throughout the years, the Academy Awards have had their share of shocking and scandalous moments. The Onion examines the Oscars’ biggest controversies of all time.

Jennifer Lawrence Falls Down Into The Pits Of Hell

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

When she walked on stage to accept her 2013 Oscar for Best Actress, the earth opened up and plunged a stunned Jennifer Lawrence into the fiery depths of Hades, from which she never again returned to the realm of the living.

The Oscars Pander To Wokeness By Awarding Sidney Poitier Best Actor In 1963

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

The 36th Academy Awards went down in history for caving to every woke snowflake on the left and awarding Best Actor to a Black man.

When Harvey Weinstein Did A Backflip

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Many people believe this to be a moment that set back the #MeToo movement by years, if not decades.

John Travolta Fumbles Over The Pronunciation Of ‘Idina Menzel’

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

In what became a viral moment, actor John Travolta stumbled over performer Idina Menzel’s name by pronouncing it “Death to the infidel. I will bathe in the blood of nonbelievers. All shall perish by my hand.”

Will Smith Jerks Chris Rock Off

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Upset after the comedian and host made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith stormed onto the Oscar stage and tugged Chris Rock off to shuddering climax.

Anna Paquin Wins Best Actress As A Fetus

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Despite not even being born yet, Anna Paquin secured the 1993 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The Confederacy Secedes From The Union

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Historians mark the moment the Civil War began at the 1861 Oscars, when, accepting his award for Best Supporting Actor, Jefferson Davis used his speech to announce that 11 states would be seceding and declaring war on the United States.

John Travolta’s Penis Fully Visible For 70 Minutes

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Though it was one of the more tame moments in Oscar history, the star’s genitals appearing uncensored after they pushed through his open fly did result in an apology from the Academy president in 2003.

Harvey Weinstein Threatens The Entire Crowd’s Careers If They Say Anything About His Sexual Assaults

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Many remember the sinister moment during the 75th Academy Awards when high-powered producer Harvey Weinstein interrupted the proceedings to demand the silence of everyone in Hollywood about his numerous sexual assaults and exploitations of women in the industry—otherwise, he threatened, they would “all be in the In Memoriam slideshow next year.”

Ted Kaczynski Hosts The Oscars

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Following the popularity of his published manifesto, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, to host the 69th Academy Awards. Though many were outraged, Kaczynski’s jokes were surprisingly effective, and public sentiment might have turned in his favor were it not his detonation of explosives around the Shrine Auditorium.

Envelopegate

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

In what may be the most baffling snafu in Oscar history, La La Land was announced as the winner of the 2016 Best Picture despite the actual best picture being the movie adaptation of the video game Ratchet & Clank.

Kevin Bacon Kills Bruce Dern As Gang Feud Escalates

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

This bitter ’80s rivalry over turf claimed dozens of Hollywood lives, but the most shocking moment came when Bacon shot Dern at point-blank range during the 1986 Oscar ceremony.

When An Ugly Person Got Let In Somehow

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Hollywood was sent into a frenzy during the 84th Academy Awards, when, by some unexplained circumstance, someone who was a total 4 was let into the Dolby Theatre to attend the ceremony.

Tommy Lee Jones Brings A Sheet Cake Bearing An Image Of His Own Face And Proceeds To Eat It Noisily Throughout The Ceremony

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Despite repeated warnings from Oscar producers, Jones, who was up for Best Supporting Actor for In The Valley Of Elah, continued munching away, completely marring the 2008 ceremony.

When E.T. Was Euthanized Because No One Would Adopt Him

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

A crying Steven Spielberg had no choice but to take E.T. into the back and shoot him after none of the Oscar nominees agreed to foster the alien.

Every Nominee Accidentally Shows Up In Same Dress

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Nominees ranging from Gary Oldman and Margot Robbie to Roger Deakins and Greta Gerwig were mortified after they all showed up on the red carpet in the same gold Tom Ford gown.

An Actor Goes On One Of Their Little Rants About Some Systemic Injustice And Gets Massive Publicity And Then Sort Of Walks It Back Later Or Just Drops It Altogether And We’re Forced To Conclude That Maybe Their Heart Is In The Right Place But Ultimately They Aren’t Remotely Interested In Giving Up The Comforts Of Celebrity And In Fact Might Just Not Be Very Bright

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

This controversial moment recurs every three to four years.

A Streaker Eats Judy Garland

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

The late ’60s were a wild time in entertainment, and there was possibly no crazier moment then when a streaker ran onstage at the 1969 ceremony and proceeded to eat Best Supporting Actor presenter Judy Garland.

Lady Gaga Doesn’t Win Best Actress

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Did they even SEE A Star Is Born???? We hope the Academy KILLS THEMSELVES.

Harvey Weinstein Wins For Best Rapist

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Beating out stiff competition from hundreds of actors and producers, Weinstein scored the controversial win for Best Rapist in 2021.

No Chapstick In The Oscar Gift Bags

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Nominees were dismayed to find they had been left to deal with dry, cracked lips for the evening.

God Not Thanked In Speech

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

The Academy was shocked after several award winners forgot to thank the Lord and Creator of All Things, who is very high up in the Hollywood film industry and can make or break careers.

When A Minion Humped Patricia Arquette’s Leg Until She Kicked It Off

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Although Arquette wanted to use her time to talk about the importance of wage equality, her words were obscured by the round yellow minion screaming and repeatedly humping her leg.

Cher Wears Invisible Dress

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

The singer-actress made headlines by wearing a gown that rendered everything but her feet and head completely invisible.

Harvey Weinstein Hosts From Prison

Image for article titled The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Critics slammed the Zoom broadcast as tacky.

