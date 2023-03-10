The Most Controversial Moments At The Oscars

Throughout the years, the Academy Awards have had their share of shocking and scandalous moments. The Onion examines the Oscars’ biggest controversies of all time.

When she walked on stage to accept her 2013 Oscar for Best Actress, the earth opened up and plunged a stunned Jennifer Lawrence into the fiery depths of Hades, from which she never again returned to the realm of the living.

The 36th Academy Awards went down in history for caving to every woke snowflake on the left and awarding Best Actor to a Black man.

Many people believe this to be a moment that set back the #MeToo movement by years, if not decades.

In what became a viral moment, actor John Travolta stumbled over performer Idina Menzel’s name by pronouncing it “Death to the infidel. I will bathe in the blood of nonbelievers. All shall perish by my hand.”

Upset after the comedian and host made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith stormed onto the Oscar stage and tugged Chris Rock off to shuddering climax.

Despite not even being born yet, Anna Paquin secured the 1993 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Historians mark the moment the Civil War began at the 1861 Oscars, when, accepting his award for Best Supporting Actor, Jefferson Davis used his speech to announce that 11 states would be seceding and declaring war on the United States.

Though it was one of the more tame moments in Oscar history, the star’s genitals appearing uncensored after they pushed through his open fly did result in an apology from the Academy president in 2003.

Many remember the sinister moment during the 75th Academy Awards when high-powered producer Harvey Weinstein interrupted the proceedings to demand the silence of everyone in Hollywood about his numerous sexual assaults and exploitations of women in the industry—otherwise, he threatened, they would “all be in the In Memoriam slideshow next year.”

Following the popularity of his published manifesto, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, to host the 69th Academy Awards. Though many were outraged, Kaczynski’s jokes were surprisingly effective, and public sentiment might have turned in his favor were it not his detonation of explosives around the Shrine Auditorium.

In what may be the most baffling snafu in Oscar history, La La Land was announced as the winner of the 2016 Best Picture despite the actual best picture being the movie adaptation of the video game Ratchet & Clank.

This bitter ’80s rivalry over turf claimed dozens of Hollywood lives, but the most shocking moment came when Bacon shot Dern at point-blank range during the 1986 Oscar ceremony.

Hollywood was sent into a frenzy during the 84th Academy Awards, when, by some unexplained circumstance, someone who was a total 4 was let into the Dolby Theatre to attend the ceremony.

Despite repeated warnings from Oscar producers, Jones, who was up for Best Supporting Actor for In The Valley Of Elah, continued munching away, completely marring the 2008 ceremony.

A crying Steven Spielberg had no choice but to take E.T. into the back and shoot him after none of the Oscar nominees agreed to foster the alien.

Nominees ranging from Gary Oldman and Margot Robbie to Roger Deakins and Greta Gerwig were mortified after they all showed up on the red carpet in the same gold Tom Ford gown.

This controversial moment recurs every three to four years.