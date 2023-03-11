Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

Phillip Seymour Hoffman

“Listen—no time to explain, but in 2027, someone known as ‘Mr. Beast’ is nominated for Best Director for a film called Coincidentally Spearman. He must not win! If this happens, a timeline is created wherein billions will perish. I have to go—I’ve used all of my time credits on this final jump, and if I stay around any longer, the multiverse will implode.”