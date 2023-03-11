Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

Entertainment

Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

With the viewership of the Academy Awards’ broadcast slipping by 35 million since 2000, The Onion asked Hollywood’s biggest stars to explain why the Oscars are still relevant.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 24

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“I mean, just think about it: Movies. Film. Cinema. Motion Pictures. Features. Talkies. Flicks. The Big Screen. The Silver Screen. Camera Juice. Theater Sit-Down Time. Eyeball Snacks. Rich People Pretending. How can we not celebrate that?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 24

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“What other outlet do I have to tell all of my bland, unremarkable jokes, aside from the Oscars and the network late-night television show I host five times a week?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 24

Glenn Close

Glenn Close

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“They’ll continue to be relevant until I fucking get one.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 24

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Because Golden Man says. Golden Man appears in our dreams, commanding us out of our homes and into designer clothing to gather at Dolby Theatre. We must worship at the altar of Golden Man, or face total annihilation. Golden Man is feared and beloved.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 24

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Without the Oscars, how is America going to know what a very specific group of old rich white men felt about the stuff everyone worked really hard on?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 24

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Other than the X Games, this is the biggest night in entertainment. But nothing will ever beat the X Games.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 24

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“It’s the one night a year when murder is legal.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 24

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Where would I do my whole down-to-earth relatability schtick? At a gas station? At a fucking grocery store? Breathing the same air as those disgusting regular people?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 24

Christian Bale

Christian Bale

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“It’s one of the few nights a year I get to sit in a room with all my peers and glower silently at them.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 24

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“If the Oscars aren’t relevant, I’m not relevant. And if I’m not relevant, that makes me sad. And if I’m sad, I hurt people. You don’t want Margot sad.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 24

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Uh, I guess because they write about them in the newspapers? The place where Garfield is?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 24

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Until you can find me a cheaper place to pick up a 24-karat gold-plated statuette of a little naked bald man, the Oscars are relevant.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 24

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“The statues are great for bludgeoning paparazzi.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 24

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Yesterday I traded one of my Oscars to the Jiffy Lube guy for an oil change.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 24

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Because they’re broadcast on the TV, the famous household appliance!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 24

Phillip Seymour Hoffman

Phillip Seymour Hoffman

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Listen—no time to explain, but in 2027, someone known as ‘Mr. Beast’ is nominated for Best Director for a film called Coincidentally Spearman. He must not win! If this happens, a timeline is created wherein billions will perish. I have to go—I’ve used all of my time credits on this final jump, and if I stay around any longer, the multiverse will implode.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 24

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“My publicist gives me a sleeping pill every time I try to say they are dumb.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 24

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“The Oscars are relevant as long as the Jews decide it is.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 24

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Doing away with the Oscars would be like throwing away a hot dog wrapper just because you finished eating the hot dog.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 24

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Without winning an Oscar, it will be very hard to tell when I’ve failed all the way to the top.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 24

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Image for article titled Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

“Nobody actually takes their gift bags, so last year I got like $4,000 worth of face lotion.”

Advertisement

23 / 24

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Celebrities Explain Why They Date Younger Partners

Celebrities Discuss Their Most Difficult Acting Roles

Biggest Snubs In Oscars History

Back To Homepage

Advertisement

24 / 24