Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why The Oscars Are Still Relevant

With the viewership of the Academy Awards’ broadcast slipping by 35 million since 2000, The Onion asked Hollywood’s biggest stars to explain why the Oscars are still relevant.
Martin Scorsese
“I mean, just think about it: Movies. Film. Cinema. Motion Pictures. Features. Talkies. Flicks. The Big Screen. The Silver Screen. Camera Juice. Theater Sit-Down Time. Eyeball Snacks. Rich People Pretending. How can we not celebrate that?”
Jimmy Kimmel
“What other outlet do I have to tell all of my bland, unremarkable jokes, aside from the Oscars and the network late-night television show I host five times a week?”
Glenn Close
“They’ll continue to be relevant until I fucking get one.”
Bradley Cooper
“Because Golden Man says. Golden Man appears in our dreams, commanding us out of our homes and into designer clothing to gather at Dolby Theatre. We must worship at the altar of Golden Man, or face total annihilation. Golden Man is feared and beloved.”
Anne Hathaway
“Without the Oscars, how is America going to know what a very specific group of old rich white men felt about the stuff everyone worked really hard on?”
Jessica Chastain
“Other than the X Games, this is the biggest night in entertainment. But nothing will ever beat the X Games.”
Steven Spielberg
“It’s the one night a year when murder is legal.”
Jennifer Lawrence
“Where would I do my whole down-to-earth relatability schtick? At a gas station? At a fucking grocery store? Breathing the same air as those disgusting regular people?”
Christian Bale
“It’s one of the few nights a year I get to sit in a room with all my peers and glower silently at them.”
Margot Robbie
“If the Oscars aren’t relevant, I’m not relevant. And if I’m not relevant, that makes me sad. And if I’m sad, I hurt people. You don’t want Margot sad.”
Leonardo DiCaprio
“Uh, I guess because they write about them in the newspapers? The place where Garfield is?”
Meryl Streep
“Until you can find me a cheaper place to pick up a 24-karat gold-plated statuette of a little naked bald man, the Oscars are relevant.”
Lady Gaga
“The statues are great for bludgeoning paparazzi.”
Denzel Washington
“Yesterday I traded one of my Oscars to the Jiffy Lube guy for an oil change.”
Natalie Portman
“Because they’re broadcast on the TV, the famous household appliance!”
Phillip Seymour Hoffman
“Listen—no time to explain, but in 2027, someone known as ‘Mr. Beast’ is nominated for Best Director for a film called Coincidentally Spearman. He must not win! If this happens, a timeline is created wherein billions will perish. I have to go—I’ve used all of my time credits on this final jump, and if I stay around any longer, the multiverse will implode.”
Ana de Armas
“My publicist gives me a sleeping pill every time I try to say they are dumb.”
Mel Gibson
“The Oscars are relevant as long as the Jews decide it is.”
Julia Roberts
“Doing away with the Oscars would be like throwing away a hot dog wrapper just because you finished eating the hot dog.”
Chris Pratt
“Without winning an Oscar, it will be very hard to tell when I’ve failed all the way to the top.”
Amanda Seyfried
“Nobody actually takes their gift bags, so last year I got like $4,000 worth of face lotion.”
