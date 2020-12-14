Our Annual Year: Best Of April

Our Annual Year: Best Of April

It Instantly Clear Girlfriend Used To Fuck Guy Being Mentioned In Anecdote

Jared Kushner Says States Should Have Planned Ahead Before Joining The Union

Wisconsin Primary Voters Receive ‘I Voted’ Gravestones

Damning Report Finds White House Ignored Skeletal Horsemen Galloping Through Sky As Early As January

Walgreens Introduces New Dumbass-Only Shopping Hours For Dipshits Who Don’t Know How To Stay 6 Feet Away

‘It Was, For, Uh, Medical Reasons,’ Says Doctor To Boris Johnson, Explaining Why They Had To Give Him Haircut

‘I Can Still Cook This, Right,’ Asks Woman Holding Up Writhing, Screaming Potato With 8-Foot-Long Roots

Protesters Demand States Reopen, Notice Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Infuriate Them By Locking Down Again

Man Not Sure Why He Thought Most Psychologically Taxing Situation Of His Life Would Be The Thing To Make Him Productive

Potentially Promising Covid-19 Vaccine Hits Roadblock After Testing Reveals It’s Just Shotgun

‘A Dash Of Soap Bubbles, 2 Pinches Of Sunshine, And Just A Drop Of Imagination’ Says Top Hat-Wearing Trump Pouring Ingredients Into Fizzing Concoction

Trump Accuses New York Of Padding State’s Mortality Rate By Including African American Deaths

North Korean Media Report Kim Jong-Un In Best Health Of Life After Receiving Hundreds Of Heart Transplants

Undaunted Texas Waffle House Waitress Has Been Expecting To Die There Every Day For The Past 20 Years Anyway

Best of May 2020

