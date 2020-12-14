Our Annual Year: Best Of August

Our Annual Year: Best Of August

D.C. Journalists In Awe Of Australian Reporter Able To Speak To Trump Without Succumbing To His Raw Animal Magnetism

Minneapolis Announces Plan To Replace Police Officers With Thousands Of Heavily Armed Social Workers

The Onion’s Guide To QAnon

Undecided Voter Looking Forward To Learning More About Donald Trump During Campaign

Trump Adds Another Knockout Nickname For Kamala Harris To List After Making Mark Meadows Cry

Trump Online Store Begins Selling Decommissioned USPS Mailboxes So Fans Can Own Piece Of History

High School Adds Cardboard Students Between Distanced Desks To Maintain Normal Feeling Of Oversized Classes

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Upgraded To Full DNC Speaking Slot After Announcing Support For Iraq War

Experts Say Future Of Green Transportation May Be 16-Ton Possum That Passengers Cling To Like Babies

‘Goodbye, Tiffany, You’ve Served Me Well,’ Says Trump Watching Kellyanne Conway Pack Up Desk

Fucking Lightweight Hospitalized For Coronavirus On First Night Of College

‘Oh Jeez, Oh Jeez, Oh Jeez,’ Says Eric Trump After Accidentally Bringing Father’s Sexual Assault Victims To RNC

Arrested Kenosha Shooter Given One Phone Call To Tucker Carlson Show

Blue Lives Matter Supporters Say Kyle Rittenhouse Not Reflective Of Most Peaceful Apologists For Police State

