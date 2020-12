Our Annual Year: Best Of February

SEE MORE:

SEE MORE: Our Annual Year 2020

Advertisement

2 / 16 DNC Mulls Asking Donald Trump To Run As Democrat In Effort To Stop Sanders List slides DNC Mulls Asking Donald Trump To Run As Democrat In Effort To Stop Sanders Full story. Advertisement

3 / 16 Speeding Democratic Campaign Buses Run Over 173 Iowans In Mad Dash To Get Fuck Out Of State List slides Speeding Democratic Campaign Buses Run Over 173 Iowans In Mad Dash To Get Fuck Out Of State Advertisement

4 / 16 DNC Offers Startup $500 Million To Develop Pencil That Can Accurately Record Election Results List slides DNC Offers Startup $500 Million To Develop Pencil That Can Accurately Record Election Results Full story. Advertisement

5 / 16 Rush Limbaugh Admits Presidential Medal Of Freedom Less Of An Honor Knowing That Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou Also Received It List slides Rush Limbaugh Admits Presidential Medal Of Freedom Less Of An Honor Knowing That Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou Also Received It Full story. Advertisement

6 / 16 Jimmy Carter Added To Mount Rushmore After Becoming 5th Former President To Bowl Perfect 300 List slides Jimmy Carter Added To Mount Rushmore After Becoming 5th Former President To Bowl Perfect 300 Full story. Advertisement

7 / 16 Bloomberg Hires Thousands Of Canvassers To Stop Black Men On Street And Force Them To Hear Campaign Pitch List slides Bloomberg Hires Thousands Of Canvassers To Stop Black Men On Street And Force Them To Hear Campaign Pitch Full story. Advertisement

8 / 16 Carnival Sinks Cruise Ship Rather Than Letting It Fall Into Coronavirus’ Clutches List slides Carnival Sinks Cruise Ship Rather Than Letting It Fall Into Coronavirus’ Clutches Advertisement

9 / 16 ‘I Love My Wife Marcia And 2 Beautiful Kids, Tad And Hayden,’ Says Buttigieg In Latest Campaign Shift List slides ‘I Love My Wife Marcia And 2 Beautiful Kids, Tad And Hayden,’ Says Buttigieg In Latest Campaign Shift Full story. Advertisement

10 / 16 ‘I’ll Rule You Peasants With An Iron Fist,’ Says Bloomberg To Standing Ovation During DNC Debate List slides ‘I’ll Rule You Peasants With An Iron Fist,’ Says Bloomberg To Standing Ovation During DNC Debate Full story. Advertisement

11 / 16 Experts Concerned Pale Russian Mystic Constantly At Trump’s Side May Attempt To Influence 2020 Election List slides Experts Concerned Pale Russian Mystic Constantly At Trump’s Side May Attempt To Influence 2020 Election Full story. Advertisement

12 / 16 ‘You Take These Cuffs Off Of Me And I’ll Make You A Star,’ Says Harvey Weinstein To Female Bailiff Escorting Him Out Of Courtroom List slides ‘You Take These Cuffs Off Of Me And I’ll Make You A Star,’ Says Harvey Weinstein To Female Bailiff Escorting Him Out Of Courtroom Advertisement

13 / 16 ‘Tell Me About It, Stud,’ Says Pleather-Clad Elizabeth Warren On Debate Stage In Effort To Court Bad Boy Demographic List slides ‘Tell Me About It, Stud,’ Says Pleather-Clad Elizabeth Warren On Debate Stage In Effort To Court Bad Boy Demographic Advertisement

14 / 16 ‘Whatavirus?’ Says Half-Naked Mike Pence Brushing Crumbs Off Stomach While Taking First Call From Trump In 18 Months List slides ‘Whatavirus?’ Says Half-Naked Mike Pence Brushing Crumbs Off Stomach While Taking First Call From Trump In 18 Months Full story. Advertisement