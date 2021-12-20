Advertisement
- Our Annual Year: Best Of February
- Insurrectionist Truther Doesn’t Believe He Was At Capitol
- Woman Quick To Clarify That Child In Dating Profile Picture Not Alive Anymore
- ‘Hope You Don’t Mind I Shoveled Your Sidewalk Too,’ Says Neighbor In Devastating Blow To Dad’s Masculinity
- ‘Then You’ll Put Out A Nice Press Release Stepping Down As CEO,’ Whispers Rogue Fulfillment Bot Holding Bezos At Gunpoint
- Republicans Accuse Ocasio-Cortez Of Not Being Anywhere Near Place They Told Capitol Mob She Would Be
- Fauci Warns Public Against Holding Any Large-Scale Celebrations Commemorating February 1708 Release Of J.S. Bach’s Cantata ‘Gott Ist Mein König’
- Andrew Yang Leading NYC Mayoral Race After Flipping Off Residents And Telling Them To Suck His Dick
- OSHA Announces Revamped Forklift Certification Will Feature Halfpipe Portion
- Something About The Way Society Was Exposed As Complete Illusion Over Past Year Really Getting Man Down Today
- Employees On Zoom Call Watch In Horror As 2 Coworkers Who Began Talking At The Same Time Just Keep Powering Through
- ‘You Go Back Where You Came From,’ Says Texan Pointing Gun At Snowman Trespassing On Property
- Doctor Assures Limbaugh Family It Normal For Body To Continue Ranting About Welfare Queens Hours After Death
- Facebook Takes Down All Posts Spreading Misinformation About Fictional Nation Of ‘Australia’
- ‘The Penis Is The Male Reproductive Organ,’ Says Teacher To 5th-Grade Class That Has Already Watched Hundreds Of Hours Of Hardcore Pornography
- Discontinued Girl Scout Cookies