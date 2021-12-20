Advertisement

American People Guess They'll Let Trump Stay President After Seeing How Badly He Wants It

Rueful Trump Wishes He Knew Republicans This Willing To Overthrow Democracy Earlier In Term

D.C. Police Lose Control Of Rioting Trump Supporters After Hundreds Of Officers Called Away To Deal With Black Jaywalker

Ted Cruz Makes Last Effort To Block Election Result By Unleashing Wave Of Locusts From Mouth To Black Out Sun

'I've Been Selfish And Arrogant, And I Apologize,' Says Content, Mentally Healthy Trump Minutes After Social Media Ban

'This Apology Is Bullshit And I Am Lying To You,' Says GOP Senator To Widespread Media Praise

Josh Hawley Condemns Pro-Trump Rioters For Upstaging His Own Theatrics

Betsy DeVos Apologizes For Ever Being Complicit With Something As Toxic As Public Education

FBI Narrows Down Identity Of Red-Faced Man Carrying Confederate Flag Through Capitol To Millions Of Americans

Pros And Cons Of Impeaching Trump In Last Days Of Presidency

Matt Gaetz Forced To Host Hundreds Of White Nationalists After Airbnb Pulls D.C. Listings

U.S. Mint Introduces New Seven-Cent Coin To Bolster Citizens' Math Skills

'Look, He Came After All!' Says Inauguration Guest Spotting Trump Crouching With Rifle On Nearby Roof

Tearful Justin Trudeau Chains Self To Keystone Pipeline To Stop Biden Administration From Destroying Oil Industry Heritage Site