Our Annual Year: Best Of July

'Yeah, We Could Invite Friends Over And Call It A Supper Club!' Says Couple Unknowingly Brainstorming End Of Own Relationship

Man Doing Whippet While Setting Off M-80 In Woods Behind Hardee's Takes Moment To Reflect On How Promise Of Freedom Yet Unfulfilled

Trump Slaughters Dozens Of American Troops In Hopes Of Cashing In On Russian Bounties

Trump Administration Plants 137,000 Corpses In Fauci's Bed To Frame Him For Coronavirus Deaths

'Hey, I Think You're Muted,' Man Tells Coworker Screaming 'Fuck You, Fuck All Of You' On Zoom Call

Will Smith Reveals Extramarital Relationship With Younger 'Gemini Man' Co-Star

California Granting Bar-Closing Exemptions To Shithole Dives That Just Have 3 Old Guys Who'll Be Dead Soon Anyway

Every Member Of Police Department Excitedly Volunteers To Go Undercover In White Supremacist Group

Melania Trump Figures It's Time To Sit Barron Down And Tell Him He Was Bred For His Organs

Congress Passes Bill To Build New 35-Mile Overpass Capable Of Housing Millions Of Evicted Americans

Trump Campaign Releases Damning Video Of 30-Year-Old Puerto Rican Joe Biden Promoting Socialism

Creatively Recharged Tucker Carlson Comes Up With Week Of Show Ideas After Hispanic Cashier Gives Him Wrong Change

White House Clarifies That Trump Was Just Sending General Well Wishes To All Sex Traffickers