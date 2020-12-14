Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Slideshow

Our Annual Year: Best Of July

SEE MORE: Our Annual Year 2020
Our Annual Year 2020
Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July
Advertisement

2 / 16

‘Yeah, We Could Invite Friends Over And Call It A Supper Club!’ Says Couple Unknowingly Brainstorming End Of Own Relationship

‘Yeah, We Could Invite Friends Over And Call It A Supper Club!’ Says Couple Unknowingly Brainstorming End Of Own Relationship

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Advertisement

3 / 16

Man Doing Whippet While Setting Off M-80 In Woods Behind Hardee’s Takes Moment To Reflect On How Promise Of Freedom Yet Unfulfilled

Man Doing Whippet While Setting Off M-80 In Woods Behind Hardee’s Takes Moment To Reflect On How Promise Of Freedom Yet Unfulfilled

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Advertisement

4 / 16

Trump Slaughters Dozens Of American Troops In Hopes Of Cashing In On Russian Bounties

Trump Slaughters Dozens Of American Troops In Hopes Of Cashing In On Russian Bounties

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Advertisement

5 / 16

Trump Administration Plants 137,000 Corpses In Fauci’s Bed To Frame Him For Coronavirus Deaths

Trump Administration Plants 137,000 Corpses In Fauci’s Bed To Frame Him For Coronavirus Deaths

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Advertisement

6 / 16

‘Hey, I Think You’re Muted,’ Man Tells Coworker Screaming ‘Fuck You, Fuck All Of You’ On Zoom Call

‘Hey, I Think You’re Muted,’ Man Tells Coworker Screaming ‘Fuck You, Fuck All Of You’ On Zoom Call

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Advertisement

7 / 16

Will Smith Reveals Extramarital Relationship With Younger ‘Gemini Man’ Co-Star

Will Smith Reveals Extramarital Relationship With Younger ‘Gemini Man’ Co-Star

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Advertisement

8 / 16

California Granting Bar-Closing Exemptions To Shithole Dives That Just Have 3 Old Guys Who’ll Be Dead Soon Anyway

California Granting Bar-Closing Exemptions To Shithole Dives That Just Have 3 Old Guys Who’ll Be Dead Soon Anyway

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Advertisement

9 / 16

Every Member Of Police Department Excitedly Volunteers To Go Undercover In White Supremacist Group

Every Member Of Police Department Excitedly Volunteers To Go Undercover In White Supremacist Group

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Advertisement

10 / 16

Melania Trump Figures It’s Time To Sit Barron Down And Tell Him He Was Bred For His Organs

Melania Trump Figures It’s Time To Sit Barron Down And Tell Him He Was Bred For His Organs

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Advertisement

11 / 16

Congress Passes Bill To Build New 35-Mile Overpass Capable Of Housing Millions Of Evicted Americans

Congress Passes Bill To Build New 35-Mile Overpass Capable Of Housing Millions Of Evicted Americans

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Advertisement

12 / 16

Trump Campaign Releases Damning Video Of 30-Year-Old Puerto Rican Joe Biden Promoting Socialism

Trump Campaign Releases Damning Video Of 30-Year-Old Puerto Rican Joe Biden Promoting Socialism

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July
Advertisement

13 / 16

Creatively Recharged Tucker Carlson Comes Up With Week Of Show Ideas After Hispanic Cashier Gives Him Wrong Change

Creatively Recharged Tucker Carlson Comes Up With Week Of Show Ideas After Hispanic Cashier Gives Him Wrong Change

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Advertisement

14 / 16

White House Clarifies That Trump Was Just Sending General Well Wishes To All Sex Traffickers

White House Clarifies That Trump Was Just Sending General Well Wishes To All Sex Traffickers

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July
Advertisement

15 / 16

L.A. Designates Open-Air Dining Areas Along 101 Freeway Median

L.A. Designates Open-Air Dining Areas Along 101 Freeway Median

Illustration for article titled Our Annual Year: Best Of July

Full story.

Best of August 2020

Advertisement

16 / 16