Advertisement

2 / 17 Horrified Man Discovers Company Spying On Him After Seeing Photo Of Himself On Roller Coaster List slides Horrified Man Discovers Company Spying On Him After Seeing Photo Of Himself On Roller Coaster Full article. Advertisement

3 / 17 Biologists Discover Roots Of Washington Monument Have Spread Over 400 Feet Underground List slides Biologists Discover Roots Of Washington Monument Have Spread Over 400 Feet Underground Full article. Advertisement

4 / 17 Rumsfeld Family Immediately Squabbling Over Who Will Inherit Mounted Heads Of Iraqi Civilians List slides Rumsfeld Family Immediately Squabbling Over Who Will Inherit Mounted Heads Of Iraqi Civilians Full article. Advertisement

5 / 17 ‘Someone’s Gotta Occupy Afghanistan,’ Grumbles Dick Cheney, Shoving Firearms Into Suitcase List slides ‘Someone’s Gotta Occupy Afghanistan,’ Grumbles Dick Cheney, Shoving Firearms Into Suitcase Full article. Advertisement

6 / 17 21 Million Floridians Evacuated After State Deemed Structurally Unsound List slides 21 Million Floridians Evacuated After State Deemed Structurally Unsound Full article. Advertisement

7 / 17 Things Every Child Who Grew Up With Divorced Parents Will Understand List slides Things Every Child Who Grew Up With Divorced Parents Will Understand Full slideshow. Advertisement

8 / 17 Most Horrifying Things Airlines Do To Keep Their Prices Down List slides Most Horrifying Things Airlines Do To Keep Their Prices Down Full slideshow. Advertisement

9 / 17 Everyone On Camping Trip Just Gets Out Of Way While Friend Who Knows What He’s Doing Takes Care Of Everything List slides Everyone On Camping Trip Just Gets Out Of Way While Friend Who Knows What He’s Doing Takes Care Of Everything Full article. Advertisement

10 / 17 Treasury Phasing Out All Bills Except $1s and $100s As Income Inequality Renders Middle Currencies Irrelevant List slides Treasury Phasing Out All Bills Except $1s and $100s As Income Inequality Renders Middle Currencies Irrelevant Full article. Advertisement

11 / 17 Study Finds 70% Of Americans Have Less Than $1,000 Saved To Go To Space List slides Study Finds 70% Of Americans Have Less Than $1,000 Saved To Go To Space Full article. Advertisement

12 / 17 Shocking Things No One Told You About Childbirth List slides Shocking Things No One Told You About Childbirth Full slideshow. Advertisement

13 / 17 Chobani Recalls Thousands Of Yogurts That Gave People Yogurt List slides Chobani Recalls Thousands Of Yogurts That Gave People Yogurt Full article. Advertisement

14 / 17 New Study Finds Only Way To Reverse Climate Change If Every Person On Earth Shares Single Chevy Volt List slides New Study Finds Only Way To Reverse Climate Change If Every Person On Earth Shares Single Chevy Volt Full article. Advertisement

15 / 17 ‘Well, Why Did I Get Vaccinated Then?’ Screams Burning Woman After Realizing She Can Still Catch Fire List slides ‘Well, Why Did I Get Vaccinated Then?’ Screams Burning Woman After Realizing She Can Still Catch Fire Full article. Advertisement