Advertisement

2 / 20 Nation Rocked By 40 Million Acts Of Total Bullshit In Most Infuriating Day On Record List slides Nation Rocked By 40 Million Acts Of Total Bullshit In Most Infuriating Day On Record Full article. Advertisement

3 / 20 Congress Takes Field Trip To Goldman Sachs To Learn How Laws Get Made List slides Congress Takes Field Trip To Goldman Sachs To Learn How Laws Get Made Full article. Advertisement

4 / 20 Trump Forced To Shut Down Blog After Publishing Hulk Hogan Sex Tape List slides Trump Forced To Shut Down Blog After Publishing Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Full article. Advertisement

5 / 20 HR Improves Company Morale By Giving Employees Constant Stream Of Dumbass Bullshit To Mock List slides HR Improves Company Morale By Giving Employees Constant Stream Of Dumbass Bullshit To Mock Full article. Advertisement

6 / 20 Things Every Cat Owner Wished They’d Known Before Adopting List slides Things Every Cat Owner Wished They’d Known Before Adopting Full article. Advertisement

7 / 20 ‘You’re Going To Want To Take 3 Quick Lefts’ Says Passenger Expertly Hiding That He Fucked Up Directions List slides ‘You’re Going To Want To Take 3 Quick Lefts’ Says Passenger Expertly Hiding That He Fucked Up Directions Full article. Advertisement

8 / 20 Study Finds American Women Delaying Motherhood Because The Whole Thing Blows List slides Study Finds American Women Delaying Motherhood Because The Whole Thing Blows Full article. Advertisement

9 / 20 Tesla Blames User Error For Car Sealing Off Windows, Suffocating Owner Alive List slides Tesla Blames User Error For Car Sealing Off Windows, Suffocating Owner Alive Full article. Advertisement

10 / 20 Scorching Heat Wave Causes Unsightly Blisters To Bubble Up Across Southwest List slides Scorching Heat Wave Causes Unsightly Blisters To Bubble Up Across Southwest Full article. Advertisement

11 / 20 Bear’s Favorite Part Of Mauling Campers When They Throw Arms In Air To Look Bigger List slides Bear’s Favorite Part Of Mauling Campers When They Throw Arms In Air To Look Bigger Full article. Advertisement

12 / 20 911 Operator Likes To Let It Ring For Couple Seconds So Caller Doesn’t Get Impression They’re Standing By Phone All Day List slides 911 Operator Likes To Let It Ring For Couple Seconds So Caller Doesn’t Get Impression They’re Standing By Phone All Day Full article. Advertisement

13 / 20 Conservative Man Tearfully Informs Family Critical Race Theory Has Spread To His Liver List slides Conservative Man Tearfully Informs Family Critical Race Theory Has Spread To His Liver Full article. Advertisement

14 / 20 Subway CEO Apologizes For Trusting Fish Who Falsified Documents To Pass As Tuna List slides Subway CEO Apologizes For Trusting Fish Who Falsified Documents To Pass As Tuna Full article. Advertisement

15 / 20 Scientists Announce Successful Experiment To Bankrupt Mouse That Can’t Afford Cancer Drug List slides Scientists Announce Successful Experiment To Bankrupt Mouse That Can’t Afford Cancer Drug Full article. Advertisement

16 / 20 NASA Says New Moon Mission Unlikely Since Neil Armstrong Only Person Who Knew How To Get There List slides NASA Says New Moon Mission Unlikely Since Neil Armstrong Only Person Who Knew How To Get There Full article. Advertisement

17 / 20 New Victoria’s Secret Campaign Features Images Of Real Women From Fitting Room Security Cameras List slides New Victoria’s Secret Campaign Features Images Of Real Women From Fitting Room Security Cameras Full article. Advertisement

18 / 20 Professional Poker Player Banned For Deceiving Opponents By Knowingly Betting On Weak Hand List slides Professional Poker Player Banned For Deceiving Opponents By Knowingly Betting On Weak Hand Full article. Advertisement