Nation Rocked By 40 Million Acts Of Total Bullshit In Most Infuriating Day On Record
Congress Takes Field Trip To Goldman Sachs To Learn How Laws Get Made
Trump Forced To Shut Down Blog After Publishing Hulk Hogan Sex Tape
HR Improves Company Morale By Giving Employees Constant Stream Of Dumbass Bullshit To Mock
Things Every Cat Owner Wished They’d Known Before Adopting
‘You’re Going To Want To Take 3 Quick Lefts’ Says Passenger Expertly Hiding That He Fucked Up Directions
Study Finds American Women Delaying Motherhood Because The Whole Thing Blows
Tesla Blames User Error For Car Sealing Off Windows, Suffocating Owner Alive
Scorching Heat Wave Causes Unsightly Blisters To Bubble Up Across Southwest
Bear’s Favorite Part Of Mauling Campers When They Throw Arms In Air To Look Bigger
911 Operator Likes To Let It Ring For Couple Seconds So Caller Doesn’t Get Impression They’re Standing By Phone All Day
Conservative Man Tearfully Informs Family Critical Race Theory Has Spread To His Liver
Subway CEO Apologizes For Trusting Fish Who Falsified Documents To Pass As Tuna
Scientists Announce Successful Experiment To Bankrupt Mouse That Can’t Afford Cancer Drug
NASA Says New Moon Mission Unlikely Since Neil Armstrong Only Person Who Knew How To Get There
New Victoria’s Secret Campaign Features Images Of Real Women From Fitting Room Security Cameras
Professional Poker Player Banned For Deceiving Opponents By Knowingly Betting On Weak Hand
Poll Finds 95% Of Americans Approve Of Kim Jong-Un After Seeing Weight Loss Photos
Our Annual Year: Best Of June
