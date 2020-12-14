SEE MORE:

Our Annual Year: Best Of October

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Slew Of Obscure Bat Diseases Unrelated To Covid-19

'The Onion' Investigates Who In The White House Has Potentially Been Exposed To Coronavirus

'I Don't Care How You Feel, Get Your Ass Outside And Put Up The Halloween Decorations,' Trump Screams At First Lady

Trump Supporters Fighting Over Used Tissues President Tossed From SUV

White House Staff Heartbroken By Sight Of Weak Trump Struggling To Yell Racial Slurs At TV

Pence Instinctively Addresses Harris' Husband In Audience During Debate Responses

Trump To Nation: 'Don't Let Your Lives Be Dominated By Fear Unless It's Related To Immigrants'

Frisky Housewife Lets Revealing Robe Slip After Opening Door To Amazon Delivery Drone

Total Collapse Of Democracy So Horrifying America Decides It Hasn't Happened Yet

Amy Coney Barrett Promises Catholic Faith Won't Interfere With Court's Crushing Of The Poor, Downtrodden

Liberal Man Worried Biden Victory Would Immediately Reignite Discussions About Having Kids

Hope Hicks Exhausted After Another Day Packed Full Of Meetings

Trump Attempts To Soften Image Before Election By Adopting Dead Dog