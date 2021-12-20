Advertisement

End Of An Era: Sony Just Announced They're Stopping Production Of The PS5

Principled Stand: Pedro Pascal Has Walked Off HBO's 'The Last Of Us' After Realizing It's Not The Kind Of Game That Involves Collecting Orbs

The Most Insane Quotes We Heard About Video Games In Winter 2021

Jesus Christ: Shigeru Miyamoto Has Confirmed That Every Nintendo Switch Is Wired To Explode If His Heart Stops For Any Reason

We Break Down Every Moment of The 'Elden Ring' Preview To Avoid A Conversation With Our Dad About End-Of-Life Care

'RollerCoaster Tycoon' Fans Will Love This: Hundreds Have Died On These 2 Roller Coasters Designed To Smash Into Each Other

Biggest Games Of Winter 2021

Wow: You Can Actually Just Press 'L3' To Talk To The Enemies In 'Demon's Souls,' And It Turns Out They're Really Nice

Tough: The New TMNT Game Follows A European Trip Where The Turtles Realize Their Fervent Italian-American Pride Has Little In Common With Modern Italian Life

Great News, 'God Of War' Fans! A New Expansion Pack Will Allow Kratos To Teach Atreus How To Wash The Area Beneath His Foreskin

Confused About The GameStop Stock Situation? Here's An Explainer We Plagiarized Wholesale From Polygon Because We Don't Get It Either

Esports-Themed Restaurant Owner To Spend Whole Life Thinking It Went Under Because Of Covid

Sleep Easy, Gamers: The Original Team Of Developers Behind 'GoldenEye 007' All Have Robust Savings Accounts And Can Comfortably Provide For Their Families

Bummer: Bowser Is Sending Bowser Jr. To Military School After He Got His High School Girlfriend Pregnant