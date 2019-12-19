Our Annual Year: Best Of Onion Gamers Network
‘Anthem’ Developers Assure Players Whiteboard With Words ‘Jetpack+Guns?’ Will Be Playable Game By Friday
‘Apex Legends’ Players Finally Getting Good Enough To Make Game Impossible For Average People To Enjoy
Sony Scores Big Win For PlayStation 5 After Poaching Yoshi From Nintendo With 10-Year $400 Million Contract
Preview: ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ Will Explore Ellie’s Character Growth As She Focuses On Self-Care By Hiking And Taking A Pottery Class After Realizing She Can’t Control The Infected Around Her
EA Announces New Revenue Model Just Deleting Everyone’s ‘Anthem’ Characters Unless They Send Company $300 In Next Hour
E3 Attendees Flee In Terror After Bethesda Presentation Glitch Causes Deathclaw To Spawn On Convention Floor
Blizzard Bringing Back Original ‘World Of Warcraft’ So Thousands Of Gamers Can Relive Most Depressing Era Of Their Lives
Bethesda E3 Presentation Reveals They Worked Really Hard On ‘Fallout 76’ So Maybe Everyone Should Stop Being Mean And Give It Another Shot
CD Projekt Red Announces ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Will Have A Gender-Neutral Character Creator, However Everyone Will Be Christian
Going Too Far?: Nintendo Has Responded To Complaints That Marth Is Too Overpowered In ‘Smash’ By Giving Him Fibromyalgia
Maintaining The Mystery: To Avoid Spoiling ‘Death Stranding,’ Kojima Productions Has Canceled The Game At The Last Minute
